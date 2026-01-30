Any firm not taking IT seriously will not sustain for long: Bhattacharya

During your tenure, you had to see a lot of challenging things, like stressed assets, etc. Do you think things have changed for the better, and how do you also look at the regulator’s role in resolving issues?

The regulator has a very large role to play in all of these matters. My successor and I had the rough end of the stick in respect of NPAs. Challenges still exist, but are of a different nature. One of the biggest challenges confronting the sector now is technology — specifically, how to use it to deliver increasingly better services. Banks must also reconcile that much of the work currently done by people can now be handled by digital agents. The real question is how best to leverage this technology to deliver better services, all the way to the last mile, where we still haven’t been able to get across the financial literacy that can enable us to unlock the potential of the entire country.