Banks increasingly looking towards retail customers, says K V Kamath

There is a confluence happening somewhere. There could be certain regulatory constraints, there could be data privacy constraints. One will have to operate within all these constraints. But, clearly, other metrics are being thought of. I can’t see them not being used in the next three to four years, so that your ability to lend to a customer at the appropriate price becomes clearer and easier. Your predictability on the customer’s ability to repay is based on the secondary and tertiary data. Primary data is your financial data. Secondary data and tertiary data are other data points used. Other countries use it. Within our data privacy constraints, we will have to see whether we can, or how to use it.