SBI will double its balance sheet in 6-7 years: SBI chairman CS Setty

Structurally, the balance sheets of banks will be undergoing a change. Globally, the balance sheets of banks are built not by the deposits but by the market borrowings. This is because of the financialisation that has happened, and money has moved from the banking system to the other financial services. The same financialisation is likely to happen in India also. We have had 1.6 times growth in bank deposits, whereas mutual funds are growing at 3x, which means that there is a sense of asset allocation among the savers. It is unlikely that the savers will completely move away from bank deposits. The flow of deposits to banks will probably come down. CASA is not only getting impacted because the current account from the government is coming down, and part of the savings is going to the market, but also because savings are moving to fixed deposits. Earlier the composition of fixed deposits was 61 per cent, and now it has gone up to 64 per cent. On the current account side, the moment public sector banks realised that the government’s current account is not going to be available to them in a big way, we have all in a large way moved to business banking accounts, which was predominantly controlled by the private sector banks. We are getting a dominant share in the non-governmental current accounts.