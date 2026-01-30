PSBs are setting benchmarks for the India's BFSI sector, says M Nagaraju

India’s financial sector is at the pinkest period in our history. Public sector banks made their highest-ever profits last year and also paid the highest-ever dividends. Scheduled commercial banks also recorded their highest profits. Our provision coverage ratio (PCR) is a little over 94 per cent, compared to FY14-15, when it was hovering around 48-49 per cent. This reflects the strong health of our financial sector. Our net NPA is around 0.52 per cent and gross NPA about 2.2 per cent. Some time ago, it was in double digits. The government has taken a large number of measures — both legislative and procedural — and has also given considerable freedom to public sector banks to perform. In fact, we are witnessing one of the strongest performances by public sector banks ever. Whether you look at leadership, the leadership pipeline, performance, or innovation, public sector banks are setting benchmarks for the BFSI sector as a whole. They are no longer conservative or inhibited. They are experimenting, innovating, and taking risks. Internationally, there is a lot of flux and uncertainty. Despite this, our economy is doing very well. We are among the brightest spots for global economic growth, at about 6.5-6.6 per cent. Our external position is strong, and we do not face sharp capital inflows, or outflows. Private sector balance sheets are also at their strongest ever. We should give credit to the private sector for its contribution to growth in recent years. Ultimately, this is the success of the country. I do not see significant negative impact from global financial volatility. We are stable and consistent because we have a clear and consistent policy direction.