New era dawns: Non-equity funds find their moment in balanced portfolios

The growth story of the Indian mutual fund (MF) industry remains largely on track in 2025, even as the bulk of its investors have faced the first real equity test this year. While the net inflows into equity schemes have moderated to an extent, the systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows has continued to swell. At the same time, a jump in investments in multi-asset funds and commodity funds like gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has more than offset the equity inflow decline. However, there are some aspects where there has been a slowdown. For example, the new investor addition. In the first 10 months of 2025, the industry has added around 5.3 million investors compared to a 10.5 million surge in 2024.