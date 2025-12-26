Time to be neither overly greedy nor excessively fearful: Fund managers

Shyamsunder: I echo much of what has been said. To understand why India underperformed last year, we must acknowledge that global markets were in a strong bull phase, and we simply didn’t participate because we had already done well in the previous year. More importantly, our earnings have been meaningfully disappointing. The silver lining is that the degree of earnings disappointment is now reducing. Policy support has been extremely strong — both fiscal and monetary. The RBI [Reserve Bank of India] has acted with a degree of aggression we haven’t seen in many years. This sets the stage for a strong recovery in the next financial year. Current earnings estimates look healthy. Historically, forecasts get cut as the year progresses but even with moderate cuts, the setup for next year looks favourable.