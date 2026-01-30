When banking and policy converge: Navigating a changing landscape

K V S MANIAN: It is always a time to revisit; it is a continuous process. Now, the cycle of change is faster than it used to be. Therefore, things have to be more agile because the pace of change is faster. Banks will have to think about specialised sectors. There are multiple dimensions to think about. There will be more specialisation in corporate lending, and newer opportunities will come up. Banks will have to rethink the vanilla lending that is otherwise done. I think banks — particularly the more progressive ones — will have to be alive to those opportunities, and react to them.