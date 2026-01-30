When devices think: Intelligent computing firmly comes to fintech

Ripunjai Gaur: At Paytm, after 15 years in fintech and payments, the most visible change has happened in the past three to four years. What was once a passive device at a merchant counter has become an active interface. As devices moved to the Cloud, they turned into points of interaction where data is captured, and transactions are initiated, while processing happens in the backend. This evolution will continue. The Paytm soundbox, for example, is now an AI-enabled device that goes beyond announcing payments. It helps merchants and customers solve everyday problems.