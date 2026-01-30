Zero trust is pervasive, but gaps remain on emerging cybersecurity threats

MUKHERJEE: It is difficult to generalise. There are many Indian organisations that, in letter and spirit, give a high priority to cyber-security and make what would be considered the right investments in infrastructure, people, and policies. Outside this pocket of excellence, however, there remains significant scope for improvement. This largely comes down to the payoff profile. When cyber-security is not invested in, or is only addressed at a bare minimum level, a compromise of customer data may not result in a meaningful loss for the organisation. This is where regulators need to play a significant role by imposing penalties that are sufficient to change that calculation. The objective should be to ensure that data breaches or cyber incidents carry a real downside. At the same time, there needs to be balance, avoiding excessive regulatory stringency that mandates an unrealistically high percentage of revenue towards compliance and risks destabilising organisations, or pushing them towards bankruptcy. Such calibrated nudging is still awaited.