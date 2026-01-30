Small finance bank label a key hindrance for expansion, say experts

Camotra: It is not just about size, it is more nuanced than that. It is about diversification and the ability to operate across multiple geographies. The RBI has consistently encouraged all banks — universal, cooperative, and small finance — to broaden their customer base. Recent mergers show that banks with large balance sheets often come together because they complement each other’s strengths. Scale alone is not the deciding factor. One key area for us is greater flexibility in co-lending, which helps diversify portfolios and optimise risk-weighted assets. The RBI has reduced the PSL (priority sector lending) requirement from 75 per cent to 60 per cent, and we are already seeing some impact from that change. We do not replicate legacy models. Small finance banks are digital by design. Most journeys are paperless. Even in microfinance, there is not a single wet signature — everything is Aadhaar-based and fully digital. Rural customers, supported by UPI and smartphone adoption, are increasingly comfortable with digital products, provided banks ensure ease of delivery and strong customer service. This gives us a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional banking models and move toward lower-cost, deeper-penetration banking.