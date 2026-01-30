GIFT City: Powering India's global finance ambitions with new milestones

V Balasubramaniam: GIFT Nifty Futures is something which people can wake up in the morning and watch where the Indian markets are. We trade almost 21.5 hours. So effectively, even for post-market events, people can use it as a benchmark. We are now almost trading on a daily basis almost 2.5x of the total futures volume in India. Today, we have all the Indian derivative products available with us, but we don’t have the Indian equity products. What we are now looking at is actually creating fresh IPO issuances. I can’t give specific names, but at least three or four companies, even those from Silicon Valley, are in touch with us. They are actually looking at filing IPOs, and these are going to be significant ones because we are looking at the sweet spot, where people can raise between $50 and $200 million, because in US markets, typically, issues below $1 billion cannot get an IPO.