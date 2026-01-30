Holding steady: Banks resilient as global spillovers and risks persist

What is also heartening is that the central bank’s analysis of sectors that were potentially exposed to higher US tariffs showed that the share of banks’ lending to these sectors remained steady at 12.6 per cent as at end-September 2025. Now, a trade deal with the US is still in the works; a positive outcome will bring dividends, but there is the latest threat by President Donald Trump to slap 25 per cent tariff on any country that continues to do business with Iran. This, and the larger geopolitics — Ukraine, Venezuela, and Greenland — pan out as imponderables. For instance, will tariffs on oil purchases from Iran lead to their price moving northwards? If so, will it lead to a higher import bill and weaker rupee?