Asiad 2023: A look at India's medal tally in 2018 Jakarta-Palembang games

India scripted history at the 2018 Asian Games by achieving its best-ever results in terms of medal haul and gold medals won. The 570 athletes contingent managed to win 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals at the Jakarta-Palembang edition held in Indonesia from August 08 to September 02, 2018.

Here’s a sport-wise dissection of India’s medal tally at the 2018 Asian Games.

Athletics

India won eight gold, nine silver and three bronze medals in the athletics event held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. The total was 20, which was more than 1/4th of the total medals won by the entire Indian contingent.

Among the gold medal winners were Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Shotpuuter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 800m runner Manjit Singh, triple-jumper Arpinder Singh, heptathlete Swapna Barman, 1500m runner Jinson Johnson, Mixed 4 x 400m relay team comprising Rajiv Arokia, Muhammed Anas, Hima Das and M. R. Poovamma and Women’s 4x400m replay team of Poovamma, Das, Saritaben Gaikwad and V. K. Vismaya.

Shooting

The second most successful sport for the Indian team was Shooting. The Indian shooters won a total of nine medals which included two gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Saurabh Chaudhary in the men's 10-metre air pistol and Rahi Sarnobat in the women's 25-metre pistol were the two gold medal winners in shooting for India.

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, two names that would now be on the lips of every Indian sports fan due to the recent wrestlers' protest, won two gold medals in Wrestling for India at the 2018 Asian Games. While Bajran won in 65 kg men’s freestyle, Vinesh did it in the women’s 50 kg freestyle category. Along with them, Divya Kakran won bronze in women’s freestyle 68 kg to take the wrestling tally to three medals.

India’s other gold medal winners at the 2018 Asian Games

India’s four other gold medals came from Bridge, Rowing, Lawn Tennis and Boxing. The Bridge gold was won by the Men’s pair of Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar. The men’s quadruple sculls team of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh won the gold medal in Rowing. Amit Panghal won the boxing gold in the men’s 49kg category while the men’s doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won a gold medal for India in Tennis.

Notable medal winners for India at the 2018 Asian Games

India won two silver medals in Equestrian. The most notable point was an individual medal in Equestrian which came for the first time since the 1951 Asian Games. Fouaad Mirza won the silver in Individual eventing. India women their first medals (Silver and Bronze) in Kurash and Sepak Takraw. While Pincky Balhara won the silver 9in Kurash, the Men’s Regu Team won the bronze in Sepak Takraw.

Squash

Squash was the third-highest medal gainer for India but nobody from the contingent was able to win gold. The only silver came courtesy of the Women’s Team comprising Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Sunayna Kuruvilla. India won a silver and four bronze medals in Squash at the 2018 Asian Games.

Apart from athletics, shooting, kurash, squash and equestrian archery, field hockey, kabaddi, badminton and sailing also fetched India silver medals.

Sportswise medals table for India at the 2018 Asian Games