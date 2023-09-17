Asiad 2023: India's bridge contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

The Indian bridge contingent won three medals, including a gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia when the sport was introduced for the first time in the continental multi-sport extravaganza. This time around, a total of 18 players will represent India in the Bridge event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. They will vie for three gold medals in Opens (Men’s Team), Ladies (Women’s Team) and Mixed Team events in games played over the course of 10 days.
Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in Bridge for Asian Games 2023?
For India, the biggest medal hopes in bridge is Rajeshwar Tiwari in the Opens category. He is ranked 71st in the world and third in Asia behind China’s Jie Zao and India’s Keyzad Anklesaria who is not part of the country’s Asian Games 2023 contingent. Rajeev and Himani Khandelwal are ranked 86th in the world and fifth in Asia after four Chinese players. So they too are capable of getting a medal on their day.
Indian bridge team’s performance at the Asian Games
The Men’s pair of Pranab Vardhan and Shibnath Sarkar won the gold medal, India’s first ever in the sport. The men’s team and mixed team of India also secured bronze medals in the Jakarta Asian Games.
Indian bridge contingent for the Asian Games 2023
Opens
Jaggy Shivdasani - Open teams
Sandeep Thakral - Open teams
Rajeshwar Tiwari - Open teams
Sumit Mukherjee - Open teams
Raju Tolani - Open teams
Ajay Khare - Open teams
Mixed
Kiran Nadar - Mixed team
B Satyanarayana - Mixed team
Himani Khandelwal - Mixed team
Rajeev Khandelwal - Mixed team
Marianne Karmarkar - Mixed team
Sandeep Karmarkar - Mixed team
Ladies
Asha Sharma - Ladies team
Puja Batra - Ladies team
Alka Kshirsagar - Ladies team
Bharti Dey - Ladies team
Kalpana Gurjar - Ladies team
Vidya Patel - Ladies team
Indian bridge schedule at the Asian Games 2023
The bridge competition of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from 27 September to 6 October 2023 at Hangzhou Qi-yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall.
| Venue
| Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall
|
|
|
| Date
| Session
| Time
| Group
| Phase
| 27/9/2023 Wednesday
| BDG01
| 9:00-11:00
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-1
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG02
| 13:30-15:30
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-2
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG03
| 16:00-18:00
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-3
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG04
| 18:30-20:30
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-4
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
| 28/9/2023 Thursday
| BDG05
| 9:00-11:00
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-5
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG06
| 13:30-15:30
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-6 Women's TeamRR1-4
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG07
| 16:00-18:00
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-7 Women's TeamRR1-5
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG08
| 18:30-20:30
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-8
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
| 29/9/2023 Friday
| BDG09
| 9:00-11:00
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-9
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG10
| 13:30-15:30
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-10 Women's TeamRR1-6
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG11
| 16:00-18:00
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-11 Women's TeamRR1-7
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
| 30/9/2023 Saturday
| BDG12
| 09:00-11:00
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR2-1
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG13
| 13:30-15:30
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR2-2
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG14
| 16:00-18:00
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR2-3
|
|
|
| Women's Team
|
|
|
|
| Mixed Team
|
|
| BDG15
| 18:30-20:30
| Men's Team
| Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR2-4
|
|
|
| Mixed Team