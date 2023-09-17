Asiad 2023: India's bridge contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

The Indian bridge contingent won three medals, including a gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia when the sport was introduced for the first time in the continental multi-sport extravaganza. This time around, a total of 18 players will represent India in the Bridge event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. They will vie for three gold medals in Opens (Men’s Team), Ladies (Women’s Team) and Mixed Team events in games played over the course of 10 days.

Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in Bridge for Asian Games 2023?

For India, the biggest medal hopes in bridge is Rajeshwar Tiwari in the Opens category. He is ranked 71st in the world and third in Asia behind China’s Jie Zao and India’s Keyzad Anklesaria who is not part of the country’s Asian Games 2023 contingent. Rajeev and Himani Khandelwal are ranked 86th in the world and fifth in Asia after four Chinese players. So they too are capable of getting a medal on their day.

Indian bridge team’s performance at the Asian Games

The Men’s pair of Pranab Vardhan and Shibnath Sarkar won the gold medal, India’s first ever in the sport. The men’s team and mixed team of India also secured bronze medals in the Jakarta Asian Games.

Indian bridge contingent for the Asian Games 2023

Opens

Jaggy Shivdasani - Open teams

Sandeep Thakral - Open teams

Rajeshwar Tiwari - Open teams

Sumit Mukherjee - Open teams

Raju Tolani - Open teams

Ajay Khare - Open teams

Mixed

Kiran Nadar - Mixed team

B Satyanarayana - Mixed team

Himani Khandelwal - Mixed team

Rajeev Khandelwal - Mixed team

Marianne Karmarkar - Mixed team

Sandeep Karmarkar - Mixed team

Ladies

Asha Sharma - Ladies team

Puja Batra - Ladies team

Alka Kshirsagar - Ladies team

Bharti Dey - Ladies team

Kalpana Gurjar - Ladies team

Vidya Patel - Ladies team

Indian bridge schedule at the Asian Games 2023

The bridge competition of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from 27 September to 6 October 2023 at Hangzhou Qi-yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall.