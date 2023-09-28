Asian Games 2023: Indian Cyclist David Beckham finishes 8th in men's sprint

Indian cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo's hopes of winning a medal at the Asian Games ended after he lost the quarterfinal match in men's sprint event at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

David lost to Kaiya Ota after finishing 2.395 seconds behind the Japanese in the first race and 0.046 seconds in the second race at the sprint quarterfinal heat 2.

He will now compete for 5th8th place in the event.

Among others, Niraj Kumar finished in seventh place with 24 points in the men's Omnium Scratch race 1/4.

In women's sprint, Triyasha Paul finished 0.722 seconds behind her opponent, Mina Sato of Japan, in the 1/16 final. Later in the day, the Indian will compete against South Korea's Hyeonseo Hwang in the repechage round, which gives her another shot of making it to the quarterfinals.

In the qualifying round, Triyasha Paul finished at 15th place to sneek into the top 16 but compatriot Mayuri Dhanraj Lute ended at 17th positions to miss out.

India had won its last medal in cycling at the inaugural edition in New Delhi, 1951.