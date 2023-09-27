Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games, shooting: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan win Gold

The Indian triumvirate of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
ndian trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win Gold medal in Shooting team event

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Manu, Esha and Rhythm totalled 1759 to finish on top of the podium and help the country clinch its fourth gold medal in the ongoing sporting extravaganza.

The sensational Manu also topped the qualification after finishing the last rapid-fire series with 98.

The Chinese bagged the silver medal with 1756, while the shooters from South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1742.

They claimed the top prize minutes after another trio of Indian shooters dished out an excellent performance to win a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra combined to shoot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.

Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively, while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.

Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

