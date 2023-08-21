Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad to lean on lessons from captain cool MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad feels leading a side is a complicated affair but he will try to make it simple like his Chennai Super Kings skipper M S Dhoni when he captains India at the Asian Games next month

Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he could use lessons learned from MS Dhoni in the Asian Games when he leads team India. Photo: Sportzpics

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored fifty in the second T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland on August 20, 2023. This was only the second T20I fifty for Gaikwad, who has become a household name thanks to his impressive show in IPL for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. 

Gaikwad would captain young guns in the Asian Games 2023, as India would participate for the first time in a cricket event at the continental showpiece event. He was not shy to mention that he would use every learning from his Chennai skipper Dhoni. 

Speaking to the reporters at the post-match press conference, Gaikwad said, "Leadership role is a very complicated thing, to be honest. What Mahi bhai (Dhoni) always says is to take it one game at a time, don't worry about the future.”
Talking about his learnings at CSK, Gaikwad said, "Everyone creates hype and whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who tracks social media and hear things about what anyone is saying about me.

I think this is one of the traits that I have learned at CSK. I am pretty much clear about giving my best in the field, coming back home, chilling with my friends.”

Gaikwad praises Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, who hit a 22-ball 38 to propel India to 185 after they struggled and got only 14 runs from overs 16-18, was hailed by Gaikwad as one of the best readers of the game. This was the first international innings for the KKR batter. 

Gaikwad, who is going to lead Rinku for the Indian team in the Asian Games, said, “He has already become everyone's favourite in the IPL. The way he has batted this year he has shown a lot of maturity and I think the stand-out thing is that he doesn't attack from ball one.”

"He gives himself time, assesses the conditions and then attacks. It is good learning for other players. You can always cover up later. He knows when to pull that trigger. It was an important innings for him," added Gaikwad, who has played 

(With PTI inputs)

