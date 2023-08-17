Difficult to focus on wrestling when sports' future is at stake: Bajrang

Ahead of the Asian Games 2023, Bajrang Punia has opened up on his training, preparations for Asiad and WFI elections.

While speaking to Indian Express, Bajrang said when he learnt that Brij Bhushan Singh was fielding the candidate of his choice for WFI election, he and Vinesh returned to India without completing their training in Kyrgyzstan.

"It has been mental torture for me and Vinesh. After calling off the protest, we wanted to give 100 per cent to training. But how is that possible when we got to know Brijbhushan’s people could run the federation again," Punia told the Indian Express.

"We have been talking to the government, the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India to ensure that those close to Brij Bhushan are not part of the election process. After returning to India, a lot of my time has gone in meetings and phone calls," he added.

What government promise to protesting wrestlers?

Wrestlers ended their protest after meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in June. During the meeting, it was promised by the government that nobody from Brijbhushan's family and close aide would contest elections, according to Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist Punia.

Amid much support from Brijbhushan camp, Sanjay Singh, the vice president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Federation, filed the nominations for the WFI president post early this month.

"If Sanjay Kumar wins, it is equal to Brij Bhushan winning the elections. The government had promised that those close to Brij Bhushan and his family wouldn’t contest. But that doesn’t seem to be the case now," Punia said.

While pushing for the candidature of former wrestler Anita Sheron, who won Gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Barang said if Brijbhushan's aide got the top job, women wrestlers wouldn't feel safe.

"The government must fulfil its promise, otherwise, women wrestlers won’t be safe. How long will women wrestlers live in fear?" Bajrang said.

What are the charges on Brijbhushan Sharan Singh?

Brijbhushan, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, is facing prosecution for sexual harassment, molestation and stalking of women wrestlers. He is currently on bail.