Asian Games: Sumit Nagal beats Ho Tin Marco, enters men's single last 16

India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal moved to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games without losing a game as he expectedly thrashed Macau's hapless Ho Tin Marco Leung, here on Sunday.

It was expected to be an easy second-round match for the 159th ranked Nagal, whose rival does not even have a ranking on the ATP computer.

The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0.

He will next take on Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev, who advanced after his Tajikistani rival Firuz Mukhidinov retired from the contest.

Zhukayev was leading 3-0 in the match when Mukhidinov decided to concede the contest.

The second seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed Nepal's Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka 6-2 6-3 in another easy match in their men's doubles opening round that lasted just 57 mins.