Asian Games: Three Gold, 15 total; India fourth in medals tally on day 8

Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to win 3000m steeplechase gold at Asian Games while shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor pulled off a big final round throw to defend his title on a medal-laden day which fetched nine podium finishes.

India won 15 medals across sports on the day, their biggest haul in a single day of the Asian Games over all editions and athletics was the biggest contributor in that.

Sable, the 29-year-old national record holder, earned India its first gold medal in athletics, completing the race in 8:19.50 seconds. He broke the previous Games record of 8:22.79 set by Iran’s Hossein Keyhani in 2018.

Among silver medalists were Murli Sreeshankar (men’s long jump), the men’s badminton team, Ajay Kumar Saroj (men’s 1500m), Harmilan Bains (women’s 1500m), Aditi Ashok (women’s golf individual event), the women’s trap team in shooting and Jyothi Yarraji in women’s 110m hurdles.

Boxer Nikhar Zareen finished with a bronze after she was beaten in the semi-final, while Nandini Agasara (women’s heptathlon), Kynan Darius (men’s trap shooting) and Jinson Johnson (men’s 1500m race) also won bronze.