How India is preparing for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya

After a record medal haul at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, India has begun stepping up preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The sports ministry and national federations are focusing on logistics, athlete readiness and infrastructure months ahead of the event.

The Games will be held later this year from September 19 to October 4, with thousands of athletes from across Asia expected to compete in dozens of sports.

As part of the build-up, Indian authorities have started introducing new measures, including simulated accommodation setups and detailed operational planning to ensure athletes are fully prepared before they travel to Japan.

Replicating container-style accommodation One of the most unusual aspects of the upcoming Asian Games is the accommodation plan for athletes. Instead of a traditional athletes’ village, organisers have opted for repurposed shipping containers and cruise liners to house participants. To help athletes get used to this unique arrangement, India has begun installing container-style housing units at Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centres in Patiala and Bengaluru. Athletes who qualify for the Games will spend at least one night in these units to familiarise themselves with the compact layout and living conditions. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, streaming Officials believe this step will help reduce discomfort or distractions during the competition period in Japan.

Preference for land-based housing While some participating countries may house athletes aboard a cruise liner docked at a nearby port, India has requested land-based accommodation for its contingent. This request is particularly important for athletes competing in precision sports such as shooting and archery, where stability, rest and minimal environmental disturbance are crucial before competition. Authorities believe staying on land rather than on a ship will provide a more controlled and predictable environment for athletes. Review meetings and administrative planning India’s preparations are also being monitored at the highest level. A review meeting chaired by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was recently held at the SAI headquarters in New Delhi.

Officials from the sports ministry, SAI and other stakeholders discussed travel logistics, operational readiness, training support and athlete welfare. The meeting focused on ensuring athletes receive full backing in areas such as sports science, medical support, equipment, nutrition and travel arrangements. Selection process and contingent size India is expected to send a large contingent to the Asian Games, with more than 700 athletes across over 40 disciplines likely to participate. The final size of the Indian contingent will be decided by a 15-member review committee scheduled to meet on March 20. The committee includes Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Indian Olympic Association President P. T. Usha, Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav, and Deputy Chef de Mission Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Federations have also been asked to finalise teams early and plan international exposure tours so athletes can compete against strong global opposition before the Games. Focus on logistics, travel and support staff Several additional measures are being implemented to streamline preparations. Each National Sports Federation has appointed a nodal officer responsible for studying the Asian Games technical handbook and briefing athletes and coaches about competition regulations. Coordination with Indian embassies abroad is also being strengthened to handle travel and logistical issues. The government is also planning to appoint a chief medical officer for the entire contingent, while official kits and equipment are expected to be distributed well before departure to Japan.