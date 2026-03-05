ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, streaming

The defending champions, India, will have the chance to qualify for their second consecutive T20 World Cup final if they beat England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England need to chase a record target of 254 on the night in order to grab the 2nd final spot.

Both India and England have won two T20 World Cup titles and will be hoping to win their record-breaking third title on Sunday.

The winner of the India vs England semifinal match will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the title clash.

Earlier, New Zealand booked their place in the final after beating South Africa by nine wickets on Wednesday.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified

New Zealand

India / England

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Venue

The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Schedule

Date Match Venue City Teams Time (IST) 8 Mar 2026 Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad New Zealand vs TBC 7:00 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Full squads

New Zealand squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Live streaming and telecast details

Which two teams will play in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

New Zealand will take on the winner of semifinal 2 between India and England in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Does the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match have a reserve day?

Monday, March 9, has been assigned as the reserve day for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final if the match gets washed out on Sunday.

