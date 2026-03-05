Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, streaming

Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will be looking to win their maiden T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad on Sunday

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: All you need to know

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: All you need to know

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:01 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The defending champions, India, will have the chance to qualify for their second consecutive T20 World Cup final if they beat England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.  England need to chase a record target of 254 on the night in order to grab the 2nd final spot.
 
Both India and England have won two T20 World Cup titles and will be hoping to win their record-breaking third title on Sunday.
 
The winner of the India vs England semifinal match will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the title clash.
 
 
Earlier, New Zealand booked their place in the final after beating South Africa by nine wickets on Wednesday.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified

  • New Zealand
  • India / England

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Venue

The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read

IND vs ENG T20 WC live score semi final 2

India vs England LIVE SCORE T20 WC Semi-final 2: Bethell gets 19-ball fifty; 130 up for ENG

England cricket team

What is the highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming semi final

IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 2 match?

Sanju Samson

T20 WC: Sanju's fiery 89 hands India early command in semifinal vs England

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 2: India vs England preview, toss time, streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Schedule

Date Match Venue City Teams Time (IST)
8 Mar 2026 Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad New Zealand vs TBC 7:00 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Full squads

New Zealand squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, March 8.
 
What will be the venue for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
 
The final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.
 
Which two teams will play in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
New Zealand will take on the winner of semifinal 2 between India and England in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
 
Does the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match have a reserve day?
 
Monday, March 9, has been assigned as the reserve day for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final if the match gets washed out on Sunday.
 
What time will the toss take place for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
 
The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match be bowled?
 
The first ball of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be bowled at 7 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match in India?
 
The live telecast of the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match in India?
 
The live streaming of the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2 pitch report

T20 WC 2026 SF2: India vs England pitch report, Wankhede Stadium stats

West Indies cricket team (L) and South African cricket team (R)

West Asia conflict: Windies stranded in Kolkata; SA travel plan undecided

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026

T20 WC: India or England, who has better powerplay record in the tournament

Top England players under the spotlight for India semifinals

T20 WC: Top five England players under spotlight for semis clash vs India

IND vs ENG T20 WC semi final player battles

Abhishek vs Archer, Varun vs Brook: Key battles in IND vs ENG T20 WC semis

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News T20 cricket New Zealand cricket team India cricket team South Africa cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance