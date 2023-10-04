close
Asian Games LIVE updates: India eye more medals in athletics;Total tally 69

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra defending his Asian Games Gold medal is the biggest attraction on Day 11. He will be in action at 4:35 PM IST

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023

Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.

Neeraj Chopra defending his Asian Games Gold medal is the biggest attraction on Day 11 (October 4) of the 19th edition. The medal events in which India are participating start as early as 4:30 am onwards with Ram Baboo and Manju Rani in a 35km race walk mixed team event. Indian grapplers will begin their campaign, too, with Greeco-Roman style boxing. India star shuttlers will be in action throughout the day in Round of 16 matches.  Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here
...Read More

Topics : PV Sindhu Neeraj Chopra Asian Games sports broadcasting BS Web Reports Wrestling Badminton athletics Kidambi Srikanth

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 5:32 AM IST

