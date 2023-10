Asian Games LIVE updates: India eye more medals in athletics;Total tally 69

Neeraj Chopra defending his Asian Games Gold medal is the biggest attraction on Day 11 (October 4) of the 19th edition. The medal events in which India are participating start as early as 4:30 am onwards with Ram Baboo and Manju Rani in a 35km race walk mixed team event. Indian grapplers will begin their campaign, too, with Greeco-Roman style boxing. India star shuttlers will be in action throughout the day in Round of 16 matches. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here