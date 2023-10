Asian Games LIVE updates: Archers eye glory on Day 11; India medal tally 81

On Day 12 (october 5) of the Asian Games 2023, Indian archers and squash players will be looking to add more medals to the country's tally. In Badminton, shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidami Srikanth and others will be action in their respective quarterfinals. Meanwhile, freestyle wrestling starts today and India would be hoping some medals from that as their medal tally inches closure to 100-mark. India women's hockey team will play against South Korea in the semifinal today. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here Check India's Schedule for Day 12, October 5, 2023 here India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far Medals: Gold- 18; Silver - 31; Bronze -32- Total 81 Athletics - Men's javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra wins Gold Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay - YAHIYA Muhammed Anas, JACOB Amoj, VARIYATHODI Muhammed Ajmal and RAMESH Rajesh win Gold Athletics - Men's Javelin throw - Kishore Kumar Jena wins Silver Athletics - Women's 4x400m relay race - RAMRAJ Vithya, MISHRA Aishwarya Kailash, Prachi and VENKATESAN Subha win Silver Athletics - Men's 5000m race - Avinash Sable wins Silver Athletics- Women's 800m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver Wrestling- 87KG Greco-Roman- Sunil Kumar wins Bronze Boxing- Women's 75 Kg- India's Lovlina Borgohain wins Silver Boxing- Women's 54-57kg- Praveen Hooda wins Bronze Archery -- Mixed team Compound 16 Arrows 50m - India's Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam win GOLD Athletics - Mixed team 35km walk - Ram Baboo and Manju Rani win Bronze Squash - Mixed doubles - Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh settles for a Bronze Athletics- Women's Javelin Throw - Annu Rani wins Gold Athletics- Men's 800m race- Mohammed Afsal wins Silver Boxing- Men's +92 kg- Narender Berwal wins Bronze Athletics- Men's Decathlon- Tejaswin Shankar wins Silver Athletics- Men's Triple Jump- Pravin Chitravel wins Bronze Athletics- Women’s 5000m race- Parul Chaudhary win Gold Athletics- Women’s 400m hurdles- Vithya Ramaraj wins Bronze Boxing- Women’s 54 kg- Preeti Pawar styles for Bronze Canoeing and Kayaking- Canoe Double Men's 1000m Sprint- Arjun Singh and Sunil Salam win Bronze Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan Edappilly wins Silver Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary wins Silver Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Priti wins Bronze Athletics - 4x400m Mixed team relay -- Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan win Silver: Medal upgraded to Silver after Sri Lanka was disqualified Table Tennis - Women's doubles semifinal - Suthirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee settle for a Bronze Roller Skating - Women's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj win Bronze Roller Skating - Men's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale win Bronze Athletics- Men's Shot Put- Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD Athletics- Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver Athletics- Men's Long Jump- Murli Sreeshankar wins Silver Athletics- Women's Discus Throw- Seema Punia wins Bronze Boxing- Nikhat Zareen wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Jinson Johnson wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Ajay Kumar Saroj wins Silver Athletics- Women's 1500m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver Badminton- Men's Team Event- India win silver Athletics- Men's Steeplechase 3000m- Avinash Sable wins GOLD Shooting- Men's Trap- Kynan Darius wins Individual Bronze Shooting - Men's team trap - Kynan Darius Zoravar Singh and Prithviraj win GOLD Shooting - Women's team trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, KEER Manisha, RAJAK Preeti win Silver Golf - Individual women - Adit Ashok wins Silver Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins Silver Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD. Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD Wushu -- Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in GOLD Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan win Bronze Athletics-- Women's Heptathlon- Nandini Agasara win Bronze India schedule on Day 12 (October 5) at the Asian Games 2023 India medal events 4:30 am: Athletics - A Belliappa and Man Singh in the Men's Marathon. 6:10 am: Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur vs Hong Kong in women's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds. 6:30 am onwards: Bridge - Men's team final. 7:30 am onwards: Wrestling - Antim vs Jasmina Immaeva in women's 53kg round of 16 match. Followed by medal rounds. Narinder Cheema vs Lee Seyeol (South Korea) in women's 97kg Greco-Roman quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds. Mansi vs TBD in women's freestyle 57kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds. Pooja Gehlot vs Manlika Esati (Thailand) in women's freestyle 50kg round of 17. Followed by medal rounds. Naveen vs TBD in men's Greco-Roman 130kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds. 11:30 am: Squash - Harinder Pal Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal vs Malaysia mixed doubles final. 12:15 pm: Archery - Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Samadhan Jawkar vs Bhutan in men's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds. 2:30 pm: Squash - Saurav Ghoshal vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) in men's singles final. EVENTS 6:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Thailand in men's regu group match. 6:30 am: Roller skating - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Arpoudam in women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run. After 6.30 am: Ju-Jitsu - Kamal Singh vs Shyhberdi Rahmanov in men's 62kg round of 32. Tarun Yadav vs Can van Thang (Vietnam) in men's 62kg round of 32 match. Navya Pandey vs Odgerel Batbayar (Mongolia) in women's 48kg round of 32 match. Anwesha Deb vs Wu Guanshan (China) in women's 48kg round of 16 match. 6:50 am: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (China) in women's singles quarterfinals. 7:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Vietnam in women's regu group match. 7:30 am onwards: Soft tennis - Chirag Patel and Raga Sri; Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari in mixed doubles group matches. 8 am: Kabaddi - India vs Chinese Taipei in men's group match. 11:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Philippines in men's regu group match. 11:30 am: Roller skating - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil in men's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run. 12:30 pm: Sepaktakraw - India vs China in women's regu group match. 12:30 pm onwards: Chess - Men's team round 7. 1:30 pm: Hockey - India vs China women's semifinals. 1:30 pm: Kabaddi - India vs Japan in men's group match. 2:30 pm: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs JJ Nge and Johann P (Singapore) in men's doubles quarterfinals. 7:50 am: Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) in men's singles quarterfinals. Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India. Read More