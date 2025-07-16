Home / Sports / Business / Atletico Madrid reaches deal to sign Argentina international Thiago Almada

Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement to sign Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo.

Thiago Almada
Thiago Almada. Photo: X
AP Madrid
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Atletico said Tuesday the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who was playing on loan with French club Lyon, will sign his contract with the Spanish club after passing a medical.

Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee or give details on the length of the contract.

Spanish media said the transfer was worth about 25 million euros ($29 million), with Botafogo receiving a percentage of a possible future transfer to another club.

Almada arrives after forward ngel Correa left Atletico to sign with Mexican club Tigres. He'll join an attack that includes countryman Julin lvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth.

Atletico had already boosted its squad by signing midfielder lex Baena from Villarreal and 22-year-old Italian left back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta.

Diego Simeone's team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona. It was eliminated in the group stage of the Club World Cup.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

