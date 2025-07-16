Atletico Madrid reaches deal to sign Argentina international Thiago Almada

Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement to sign Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo.

Atletico said Tuesday the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who was playing on loan with French club Lyon, will sign his contract with the Spanish club after passing a medical.

Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee or give details on the length of the contract.

Spanish media said the transfer was worth about 25 million euros ($29 million), with Botafogo receiving a percentage of a possible future transfer to another club.

Almada arrives after forward ngel Correa left Atletico to sign with Mexican club Tigres. He'll join an attack that includes countryman Julin lvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth.