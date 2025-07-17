Canada's Olivia Smith signed by Arsenal for women's world record £1mn

Canada forward Olivia Smith has become the first women's soccer player to be signed for one million pounds ($1.34 million).
Arsenal signed Smith from Liverpool on Thursday reportedly for the world record fee.
That fee would surpass the 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) Chelsea paid when signing Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave in January, which set a new benchmark in women's soccer.
She's one of the most talented young players in the game and has huge potential for further development here at the club," Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley said.
Smith's move highlights the increase in spending in women's soccer with transfer records being broken on a regular basis in recent times.
Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji joined Bay FC from Madrid CFF for a record $788,000 last year and that figure was quickly exceeded by Girma's move to Chelsea.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app