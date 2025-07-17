Canada's Olivia Smith signed by Arsenal for women's world record £1mn

Canada forward Olivia Smith has become the first women's soccer player to be signed for one million pounds ($1.34 million).

Arsenal signed Smith from Liverpool on Thursday reportedly for the world record fee.

That fee would surpass the 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) Chelsea paid when signing Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave in January, which set a new benchmark in women's soccer.

She's one of the most talented young players in the game and has huge potential for further development here at the club," Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley said.