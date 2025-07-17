Home / Sports / Business / Canada's Olivia Smith signed by Arsenal for women's world record £1mn

Canada's Olivia Smith signed by Arsenal for women's world record £1mn

Canada forward Olivia Smith has become the first women's soccer player to be signed for one million pounds ($1.34 million).

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Arsenal signed Smith from Liverpool on Thursday reportedly for the world record fee.

That fee would surpass the 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) Chelsea paid when signing Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave in January, which set a new benchmark in women's soccer. 

She's one of the most talented young players in the game and has huge potential for further development here at the club," Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley said.

Smith's move highlights the increase in spending in women's soccer with transfer records being broken on a regular basis in recent times.

Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji joined Bay FC from Madrid CFF for a record $788,000 last year and that figure was quickly exceeded by Girma's move to Chelsea.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

