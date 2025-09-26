Tottenham face £4.5bn takeover bid led by Brooklyn Earick Consortium

Tottenham Hotspur has recently been at the center of a sensational takeover saga, with reports emerging of a staggering £4.5 billion ($6 billion) bid for the Premier League club. The bid is reportedly fronted by Brooklyn Earick, a former DJ and NASA employee, heading a US-based consortium aiming to acquire full ownership from the current owners, ENIC and the Lewis family. However, despite the buzz, Tottenham’s management has firmly rejected any such proposals.

The Takeover Proposal and Ambitious Plans

According to reports, Earick and his group offered £3.3 billion ($4.4 billion) to take control of Tottenham Hotspur. Additionally, the consortium proposed setting aside a whopping £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) as a player budget. This fund would be dedicated to transfer fees, wages, and agent payments, providing manager Thomas Frank with significant resources for upcoming transfer windows.

The takeover plan, often dubbed “Tottenham 3.0,” also includes a potential naming rights deal for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, something previous chairman Daniel Levy was unable to secure since the venue’s inauguration in 2019. The stadium deal alone could bring in around £250 million ($334 million), adding further financial muscle.

Club’s Response: “Tottenham Is Not for Sale”

Despite the eye-watering figures, Tottenham’s owners have made their stance crystal clear. ENIC, which owns a majority stake in the club, issued an official statement rejecting all preliminary takeover interests. CEO Vinai Venkatesham reiterated that the Lewis family is committed to Tottenham Hotspur for the long term and emphasized that the club is not on the market.