Hansi Flick fumes at Spain's handling of injured Lamine Yamal in qualifiers

Hansi Flick fumes at Spain's handling of injured Lamine Yamal in qualifiers

Yamal's injury kept him out of several important club matches against Valencia, Newcastle, Getafe, and Oviedo.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick recently leveled a sharp criticism at the Spanish national setup, accusing them of mishandling 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal’s fitness. According to Flick, Yamal was selected for Spain’s World Cup qualifiers despite carrying an injury, and ended up playing through pain. He claimed the teen was administered painkillers and featured for over 70 minutes in matches, yet skipped training between games—a decision that frustrated Barça’s medical staff and hierarchy.
 
Flick’s Accusations: “That’s Not Taking Care of Players”
 
Flick expressed his disappointment over Yamal’s usage:
 
“They gave him painkillers and he played 73 and 79 minutes. And between the matches, he didn’t train. That’s not taking care of the players. Spain has the best players and the best national team, but they haven’t taken care of the players, and that’s what I can say. I’m very disappointed.”
 
 

Yamal’s injury kept him out of several important club matches against Valencia, Newcastle, Getafe, and Oviedo. While Barcelona managed to stay unbeaten during his absence, the long-term health of their rising star remains a pressing concern for both club and country.
 
De la Fuente Responds: “I’m Not Interested”
 
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was asked to address Flick’s allegations at a tribute event in La Rioja, where a mural was dedicated in his honor. He chose not to engage directly with the controversy, simply stating:
 
“Do you think that today, in my homeland, and enjoying this moment, I’d remember what Hansi Flick said? Well, no, I’m not interested.”
 
Yamal’s Comeback and Barça’s Plans
 
Reports suggest Yamal may return to action shortly, possibly featuring against Real Sociedad, though Barcelona’s medical staff view their Champions League tie with PSG on October 1 as his true comeback benchmark. With Alejandro Balde also nearing fitness, Flick will hope that Yamal can recover fully and lead Barcelona’s charge across Europe once more.

Topics : Football News FC Barcelona

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

