Explained: How Dream 11's sports business affected by Online Gaming bill?

Fantasy sports leader Dream11, one of Indian cricket’s biggest commercial backers, is reeling under the impact of the newly passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025. The company has formally informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it will be unable to continue as title sponsor of the national team, citing a severe blow to its revenue stream after shutting down real-money gaming operations.

Dream11 holds a contract worth USD 44 million (approximately Rs 358 crore) for the 2023–2026 cycle as the title sponsor of the Indian cricket team. Its exit would leave a gaping hole in the BCCI’s sponsorship revenue, with cricket insiders warning of cascading effects across the sports ecosystem. Dream11, launched 18 years ago, has grown into the country’s largest fantasy gaming platform, valued at $8 billion.

Why the story matters The Online Gaming Bill, passed in both Houses of Parliament, imposes a sweeping ban on real-money games. The law explicitly prohibits any person or entity from offering, promoting, or advertising online money gaming services. With nearly 90 per cent of revenue for fantasy sports firms tied to real-money contests, the regulation has shaken the foundations of an industry that had seen exponential growth in recent years. ALSO READ: Dream11 steps back as Team India's lead sponsor after new gaming bill Industry insiders say Dream11’s withdrawal could be the beginning of a domino effect. Alongside Dream11, My11Circle contributes significantly, paying Rs 125 crore annually to remain an official fantasy partner of the Indian Premier League. Together, the two fantasy giants pump nearly Rs 1,000 crore into Indian cricket. Their exit could hit BCCI’s coffers at a time when commercial sponsorship is crucial to maintaining India’s dominance in the global cricket economy.

Rs 125 crore Revenue reliance: 90% of fantasy sports earnings tied to real-money gaming Dream11’s Global Sports Footprint: Key Partnerships While the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia declined to comment, officials noted that Dream11 may not face heavy penalties, as the sponsorship contract includes a waiver clause for regulatory changes. Dream11 is also the official fantasy partner of the Indian Super League, raising further questions about the sustainability of sports sponsorships under the new law. Dream11’s presence spans well beyond India. It serves as the official fantasy partner of the Caribbean Premier League and the title sponsor of Super Smash, New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition. The platform is also associated with Australia’s Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League. In 2018, it entered into a partnership with the International Cricket Council. Beyond cricket, Dream11 has expanded into football and basketball. It is the official fantasy partner of the Indian Super League, the Pro Kabaddi League, and several basketball tournaments. In 2017, the National Basketball Association introduced its official fantasy game in India through Dream11. The company has also forged partnerships with the Pro Kabaddi League and the International Hockey Federation.

1. Caribbean Premier League Dream11 is the official fantasy partner of the popular T20 league in the Caribbean. 2. New Zealand’s Super Smash It holds the title sponsorship of Super Smash, the country’s domestic T20 tournament. 3. Australia’s Big Bash League The platform is actively involved with both the Big Bash League and the Women’s Big Bash League. 4. International Cricket Council (ICC) In 2018, Dream11 formalised its global presence by partnering with cricket’s apex body. 5. Indian Super League (ISL) Football fans engage with Dream11 through its role as the ISL’s official fantasy partner. 6. Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 extends its fantasy gaming services to kabaddi as well, cementing its popularity in India. 7. Basketball Collaborations Dream11 has tied up with various basketball tournaments. In 2017, the NBA launched its official fantasy game in India through the platform. 8. International Hockey Federation The company has also partnered with hockey’s global governing body, expanding into yet another major sport.

The industry reaction Dream11 issued a statement underscoring its compliance with the law: “We have always been a law-abiding company and have always conducted our business in compliance with the law. While we believe that progressive law would have been the way forward, we will respect and fully comply with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025.” Industry insiders, however, see the ban as a near-fatal blow. “The writing was always on the wall once real-money gaming was banned. That accounts for at least 90 per cent of the revenue of major players. The next question is whether My11Circle will also follow suit. Individual endorsement deals for cricketers with gaming apps are also likely to be severely affected,” a PTI report quoted an industry expert as saying.