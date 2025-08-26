Home / Sports / Business / Ajay Devgn joins ISPL as Ahmedabad team owner, expanding league's reach

Ajay Devgn joins ISPL as Ahmedabad team owner, expanding league's reach

Known for his strategic investments in tennis, MMA, and cricket ventures, Ajay Devgn brings both experience and energy to the ISPL.

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:40 PM IST
In a major development for Indian cricket's grassroots ecosystem, Bollywood icon and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn has officially joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the proud owner of its newly launched Ahmedabad franchise. This marks another milestone for the ISPL, India’s first professional tennis-ball T10 cricket league, as it expands to include eight teams across the country.
 
A League Backed by Legends and Visionaries
 
Founded in 2024, the ISPL is led by a powerhouse team of visionaries that includes cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, League Commissioner Suraj Samat, and Minal Amol Kale. The league aims to uncover untapped cricket talent from the streets of India and provide them with a professional platform to shine.
 
With the recent addition of Salman Khan as the owner of the New Delhi franchise, and now Ajay Devgn for Ahmedabad, the league continues to attract high-profile personalities who bring visibility, credibility, and enthusiasm to the format.
 
A Platform for Street Talent to Shine
 
Speaking on the expansion, Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, stated:
 
 “ISPL is rooted in the idea of providing a launchpad for dreams for the young and the seasoned in tennis ball cricket. Not only shall our cricketers get the opportunity to play at the highest level, but also a stage to shine. The addition of new teams in the upcoming season will open doors for more aspiring cricketers across the country.”
 
Echoing this vision, Ashish Shelar added:
 
“ISPL is transforming tennis-ball cricket by bringing it to a professional stage. With Ajay Devgn leading the Ahmedabad team, we’re excited to extend opportunities to talent in cricket-rich cities like Ahmedabad.”
 
Devgn’s Passion for Cricket and Grassroots Sports
 
Known for his strategic investments in tennis, MMA, and cricket ventures, Ajay Devgn brings both experience and energy to the ISPL. His connection with Ahmedabad runs deep, having previously launched an NY Cinemas multiplex in the city.
 
Commenting on his association, Devgn shared:
 
“ISPL’s innovative approach has already brought fresh talent to the limelight. Representing a cricket-loving city like Ahmedabad is an honor. I’m excited to be part of a league that celebrates India’s future champions and connects communities through sport.” 
 
Strengthening ISPL’s Pan-India Ambition
 
Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member, welcomed the move:
 
“We are thrilled to welcome Ajay Devgn as the owner of Ahmedabad team. He brings immense credibility, reach and energy to ISPL. His passion for cricket, combined with his business acumen, makes him a valuable addition to our league. His presence will undoubtedly inspire fans and players, particularly in Gujarat, where the love for cricket runs deep.”
 
Minal Amol Kale added:
 
“Ahmedabad boasts a thriving sporting culture. With Mr. Devgn at the helm, we see a powerful opportunity to engage local communities and inspire the next generation of players. This move strengthens our ambition of transforming ISPL into a truly pan-India movement.”
 
Star-Studded Line-Up of Team Owners
 
The league now boasts an impressive list of celebrity franchise owners:
 
  • Amitabh Bachchan – Majhi Mumbai
  • Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan – Tiigers of Kolkata
  • Akshay Kumar – Srinagar Ke Veer
  • Suriya – Chennai Singams
  • Hrithik Roshan – Bangalore Strikers
  • Ram Charan – Falcon Risers Hyderabad
  • Salman Khan – New Delhi franchise
  • Ajay Devgn – Ahmedabad franchise
 
This star-studded roster not only brings glamour to the league but also amplifies its reach across diverse regions and audiences.
 
Record Registrations and Nationwide Trials
 
The ISPL has already witnessed an overwhelming response with over 4.2 million player registrations for its upcoming third season. Registrations remain open at www.ispl-t10.com, and talent trials are scheduled to take place in 101 cities across India.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

