Ajay Devgn joins ISPL as Ahmedabad team owner, expanding league's reach

In a major development for Indian cricket's grassroots ecosystem, Bollywood icon and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn has officially joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the proud owner of its newly launched Ahmedabad franchise. This marks another milestone for the ISPL, India’s first professional tennis-ball T10 cricket league, as it expands to include eight teams across the country.

A League Backed by Legends and Visionaries

Founded in 2024, the ISPL is led by a powerhouse team of visionaries that includes cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, League Commissioner Suraj Samat, and Minal Amol Kale. The league aims to uncover untapped cricket talent from the streets of India and provide them with a professional platform to shine.

With the recent addition of Salman Khan as the owner of the New Delhi franchise, and now Ajay Devgn for Ahmedabad, the league continues to attract high-profile personalities who bring visibility, credibility, and enthusiasm to the format. A Platform for Street Talent to Shine Speaking on the expansion, Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, stated: “ISPL is rooted in the idea of providing a launchpad for dreams for the young and the seasoned in tennis ball cricket. Not only shall our cricketers get the opportunity to play at the highest level, but also a stage to shine. The addition of new teams in the upcoming season will open doors for more aspiring cricketers across the country.”

Echoing this vision, Ashish Shelar added: “ISPL is transforming tennis-ball cricket by bringing it to a professional stage. With Ajay Devgn leading the Ahmedabad team, we’re excited to extend opportunities to talent in cricket-rich cities like Ahmedabad.” Devgn’s Passion for Cricket and Grassroots Sports Known for his strategic investments in tennis, MMA, and cricket ventures, Ajay Devgn brings both experience and energy to the ISPL. His connection with Ahmedabad runs deep, having previously launched an NY Cinemas multiplex in the city. Commenting on his association, Devgn shared: ALSO READ: Sanju Samson's explosive KCL form sets stage for Asia Cup playing XI drama “ISPL’s innovative approach has already brought fresh talent to the limelight. Representing a cricket-loving city like Ahmedabad is an honor. I’m excited to be part of a league that celebrates India’s future champions and connects communities through sport.”

Strengthening ISPL’s Pan-India Ambition Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member, welcomed the move: “We are thrilled to welcome Ajay Devgn as the owner of Ahmedabad team. He brings immense credibility, reach and energy to ISPL. His passion for cricket, combined with his business acumen, makes him a valuable addition to our league. His presence will undoubtedly inspire fans and players, particularly in Gujarat, where the love for cricket runs deep.” Minal Amol Kale added: “Ahmedabad boasts a thriving sporting culture. With Mr. Devgn at the helm, we see a powerful opportunity to engage local communities and inspire the next generation of players. This move strengthens our ambition of transforming ISPL into a truly pan-India movement.”