Prize money for Durand Cup 2025 winners announced at Rs 1.21 crore

The winners of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup will walk away with a prize money of Rs 1.21 crore, the highest champion's purse in the 137-year history of Asia's oldest football tournament.

The Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) announced it on the eve the grand finale on Saturday, when defending champions NorthEast United FC clash with debutants Diamond Harbour FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Earlier this year, the DCOC had announced a 250 percent increase in prize money raising the pool from Rs 1.2 crore in the previous edition to a tournament-record Rs 3 crore this season.