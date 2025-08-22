Prize money for Durand Cup 2025 winners announced at Rs 1.21 crore

The winners of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup will walk away with a prize money of Rs 1.21 crore, the highest champion's purse in the 137-year history of Asia's oldest football tournament.
The Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) announced it on the eve the grand finale on Saturday, when defending champions NorthEast United FC clash with debutants Diamond Harbour FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).
Earlier this year, the DCOC had announced a 250 percent increase in prize money raising the pool from Rs 1.2 crore in the previous edition to a tournament-record Rs 3 crore this season.
The tournament kicked off on July 23 with 24 teams across six groups playing in five cities Jamshedpur, Imphal, Kokrajhar, Shillong and Kolkata.
Eight teams progressed to the knockouts.
Prize purse: Champions - RS 1.21 crore Runners-up - Rs 60 lakh Losing semi-finalists - Rs 25 lakh each Losing quarter-finalists - Rs 15 lakh each Individual Awards: Golden Ball (Best player of the tournament), Golden Boot (Highest goal scorer) and Golden Gloves (Best goalkeeper) winners to receive Rs 3 lakh each, plus a brand-new Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app