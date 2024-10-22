Australia hoping to send more than 400 athletes, officials to Glasgow CWG

Relieved that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will finally be taking place in Scotland after its own state Victoria's shock pull-out, Australia's governing body for Commonwealth sport on Tuesday made a forecast of "more than 400 athletes and officials" participating in the heavily pruned multi-sport event. Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) welcomed the Commonwealth Games Federation's (CGF) announcement that Glasgow will host the 2026 CWG, despite pruning the roster to 10 disciplines to keep the event budget-friendly and free of "operational risks". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Several major sports like hockey, shooting, wrestling and badminton were dropped in a bid to limit the cost and streamline logistics given that only four venues will host the entire showpiece.

"I want to thank Commonwealth Games Scotland for their commitment to hosting the 2026 Games," Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston said in a statement.

"To continue to thrive, the movement needed a reset after the Victorian Government made the decision to cancel and Scotland has delivered the perfect blueprint for ongoing success and development.

"I look forward to sharing the experience with a forecast Australian Team of more than 400 athletes and officials."



The Australian state of Victoria was the original host of the 2026 edition but pulled out last year due to rising costs. Scotland then stepped in to rescue the Games.

Australian Commonwealth Games Team Chef de Mission Petria Thomas welcomed the announcement, declaring it a key milestone on the road to the 2026 CWG.

"We knew the Games were headed to Glasgow, and we now know when they'll be and the sports that will take part it's an exciting milestone in our preparations," Thomas said.

"We are committed to delivering an experience for Australia's team that exceeds Birmingham, with no stone to be left unturned as we target both performance excellence and memories that last a lifetime."



CGA said its Board of Directors will host a General Meeting in December, seeking amendment of its Constitution to ensure that those sports excluded from the 2026 CWG remain a valued member of the Commonwealth sport family.

"The amendments (will) seek to retain membership for sports who have participated in any of the last three Games or are on the program for Glasgow 2026.

"This will ensure CGA's membership remains inclusive and representative, while also enabling CGA to continue its collaboration with the widest possible cohort of National Sporting Organisations."



The CGA said Commonwealth Games play a pivotal role in Australia's high-performance pathway, with 46 per cent of Australian athletes making their international debut at the CWG and more than half of the medallists going on to succeed at subsequent international competitions.

Australia topped the medal tally at 2022 Birmingham CWG with 180 medals, including 67 gold, 57 silver and 56 bronze, edging out England who claimed a total of 176 medals and 57 gold.

"The Australian Commonwealth Games Team aspires to be the number one nation in terms of gold medals won, overall medals won, medallists and the number of sports winning medals at the Games," the CGA said.