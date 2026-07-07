Balogun suspension sparks integrity debate despite FIFA, Trump defence

Soccer leaders questioned the World Cup' s integrity on a chaotic and unprecedented day in the event's modern history Monday.

The furor centered on a phone call that President Donald Trump made last week to FIFA head Gianni Infantino to make the case that U.S. striker Folarin Balogun should not have been suspended for matchup with Belgium because of a red card in a game last week. FIFA lifted the suspension and cleared Balogun to play.

The decision appeared to be the first time since 1962 that punishment for a World Cup offense was suspended in the tournament, increasing scrutiny on Infantino's control of FIFA and his close association with Trump.

European soccer body UEFA said FIFA "crossed a red line" and called Sunday's decision by FIFA's disciplinary committee "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable." Infantino denied having a role in the decision. Trump called it a "horrible" call and took credit for getting FIFA to review the foul, but said he did not demand an outcome. The Belgian Football Association said it informed the U.S. Soccer Federation it was contesting Balogun's eligibility. But FIFA's appeals committee dismissed Belgium's legal challenge less than eight hours before scheduled kickoff. The appellate panel said Belgium had no standing to challenge the decision. Balogun's red card was assessed by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus for stepping on an opponent's ankle last Wednesday during the Americans' 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

FIFA's disciplinary committee on Sunday provisionally lifted the suspension for one year and fined Balogun $40,000, which the USSF can pay. UEFA vs. FIFA reignites European soccer officials reacted with outrage. "When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined," UEFA said in a statement. "Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not," it said. "When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined." Coaches speculated about the implications of the decision going forward.

"What about the next red card? What happens then?" Norway coach Stale Solbakken said. "Is there going to be some committee somewhere that is going to take that card away? It's a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup." FIFA's disciplinary committee defended its decision in a statement Monday. "Reviewing the legal consequences of red cards in football is nothing new in the modern game," it said. "In the majority of top-tier leagues belonging to UEFA-affiliated member associations the overturning of red cards is a common disciplinary measure, yet this has never raised concerns about crossing any 'red line.'" Trump's comments Trump on Monday called the referee's decision a "horrible" call while admitting he was confused about the rules and punishment surrounding red cards.

"I didn't think it was a foul," Trump said. "I thought it was two great athletes that crashed into each other and got entangled." He also acknowledged calling Infantino. "All I did was ask for a review," Trump said. "I didn't say, You have to do this.'" Infantino issued a statement saying: "FIFA's judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously." "I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies," he said of his conversation with Trump. Infantino's relationship with Trump previously sparked concern among soccer officials. European soccer leaders walked out of a FIFA Congress in Paraguay last year due to a three-hour delay caused by Infantino arriving late because he was with Trump in the Middle East.

Belgium's legal options Belgian officials prepared in Seattle to get a hearing with a FIFA-appointed appeals judge, and their eventual defeat might not be the end. "Regardless of the sporting outcome of the match," the Belgian federation said, "(we are) deeply concerned by the way these events have unfolded and will continue, in the hours, days and months ahead, to pursue every available avenue to uphold the fundamental principles of ethics, sporting fairness and the interests of football as a whole." Balogun's tackle Balogun was sent off directly for planting his cleated foot on an ankle of defender Tarik Muharemovic.