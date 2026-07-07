Mbappe slams Paraguayan senator over racist remarks after World Cup match

France star Kylian Mbappe on Monday condemned a Paraguayan senator over racist remarks she made following Paraguay's loss to France in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Mbappe called Celeste Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, a "despicable woman" who was "unworthy" of serving in Paraguay's Congress.

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup," Mbappe wrote on X.

Amarilla posted a series of racist comments on X after Mbappe converted the winning penalty in France's victory over Paraguay on Saturday, mocking the French captain's origins, upbringing, education and appearance. France advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face Morocco on Thursday.

The Paraguayan government released a statement Monday afternoon condemning Amarilla's remarks as "contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes." It added that the senator's comments do not represent either the Paraguayan government or the Paraguayan people. The French Football Federation on Monday denounced Amarilla's comments as "utterly abhorrent" and "unacceptable," adding that it would refer the matter to prosecutors. ALSO READ: Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends as Spain strike late to beat Portugal France's president, Emmanuel Macron, and sports minister Marina Ferrari voiced support for the national team's captain.