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FIFA puts World Cup 2026 final pitch pieces on sale for $450 each

FIFA's store says each segment of turf is 17.5 by 17.5 by 17.5, although it doesn't specify whether that figure is inches, centimetres or millimetres

FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026
AP East Rutherford (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 4:14 PM IST
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Even the field for the World Cup final is for sale. FIFA, accused of charging high prices for this year's tournament in the United States, is selling the grass that will be used for the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at USD 450 per piece.

FIFA's store says each segment of turf is 17.5 by 17.5 by 17.5, although it doesn't specify whether that figure is inches, centimetres or millimetres. Soccer's governing body did not immediately respond to an email requesting details of the dimensions.

"Own a genuine piece of football history with an authentic 2026 FIFA World Cup Piece of the pitch, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic with a USB keepsake," the website says. "Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectible that celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events."  FIFA said "the acrylic USB features an authenticity film, while offering a sleek, contemporary display piece. Presented in a premium hinged shoulder box with striking spot UV detailing, this exclusive item is designed for collectors, fans, and football enthusiasts alike."  FIFA is making the turf available to send only to addresses in the United States and Europe.

"Orders will not be shipped until after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final," the governing body said.

Players and coaches have criticised the quality of the field at MetLife, which usually uses an artificial surface for NFL games of the New York Giants and Jets.

FIFA is selling regular tickets for the final at up to $32,970 and is asking USD 34,500 and USD 32,500 for hospitality tickets that include food and drinks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

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