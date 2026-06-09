FIFA WC 2026 Group J: Messi-led Argentina eyeing successful title defence

Defending champions Argentina begin their quest to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a FIFA World Cup title. Lionel Messi is set for a sixth consecutive World Cup appearance as Lionel Scaloni's side take on Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J.

Argentina are overwhelming favourites on paper, but Austria's aggressive pressing game, Algeria's strongest qualifying campaign in history and Jordan's fearless debut ensure there should be plenty of intrigue behind the battle for top spot.

FIFA WC 2026 Group J: Teams

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

FIFA WC 2026 Group J: Team analysis

Argentina

Argentina arrive in North America carrying the weight of expectation once again. The reigning world champions followed their 2022 World Cup triumph with another Copa America title in 2024 and remain one of the most complete sides in international football. Lionel Scaloni has retained the core that conquered Qatar, blending experience with emerging talents such as Nico Paz and Giuliano Simeone. While Lionel Messi remains the face of the team, Argentina have shown they are capable of winning without relying solely on their captain. The squad remains packed with quality across every department. Emiliano Martínez provides reliability in goal, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez anchor the defence, while Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández form one of the strongest midfield units in the competition.

Argentina's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Juan Musso, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, Lisandro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi, Giovani Lo Celso, Gerónimo Rulli, Cristian Romero, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás González, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Nicolás Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, José Manuel López, Lautaro Martínez, Emiliano Martínez, Enzo Fernández, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group I: Mbappe vs Haaland headline group of new stars Juan Musso, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, Lisandro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi, Giovani Lo Celso, Gerónimo Rulli, Cristian Romero, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás González, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Nicolás Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, José Manuel López, Lautaro Martínez, Emiliano Martínez, Enzo Fernández, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina. Algeria Algeria return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 hoping to recreate the magic that took them to the Round of 16 in Brazil. Vladimir Petković has moulded a side that combines experienced leaders with a new generation of attacking talent.

Riyad Mahrez remains the emotional leader despite entering the twilight of his career, while Mohammed Amoura emerged as one of Africa's most dangerous forwards during qualifying. The emergence of players such as Ibrahim Maza, Amine Gouiri and Anis Hadj Moussa has added fresh energy to the squad. Algeria enjoyed their best-ever World Cup qualifying campaign and arrive with genuine ambitions of progressing beyond the group stage. Algeria's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Melvin Mastil, Aïssa Mandi, Achref Abada, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Zineddine Belaïd, Ramiz Zerrouki, Riyad Mahrez, Houssem Aouar, Amine Gouiri, Fares Chaibi, Anis Hadj Moussa, Nadhir Benbouali, Jaouen Hadjam, Hicham Boudaoui, Rayan Aït Nouri, Oussama Benbot, Rafik Belghali, Mohamed Amoura, Nabil Bentaleb, Adil Boulbina, Ramy Bensebaini, Ibrahim Maza, Luca Zidane, Yacine Titraoui, Fares Ghedjemis, Samir Chergui.

Austria Austria are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 after establishing themselves as one of Europe's most organised teams under Ralf Rangnick. Known for their relentless pressing and intensity, Austria topped a difficult qualifying group and arrive with considerable momentum. David Alaba finally gets the opportunity to play on football's biggest stage, while Marko Arnautović remains a proven goalscorer despite being in the latter stages of his career. The midfield combination of Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer and Nicolas Seiwald gives Austria energy and tactical flexibility, while Rangnick's system makes them difficult opponents for any team.

Austria's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Alexander Schlager, David Affengruber, Kevin Danso, Xaver Schlager, Stefan Posch, Nicolas Seiwald, Marko Arnautović, David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Wiegele, Patrick Pentz, Saša Kalajdžić, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Patrick Wimmer, Alexander Prass, Marco Friedl, Paul Wanner, Michael Svoboda, Alessandro Schöpf. Jordan Jordan are one of the stories of the tournament after qualifying for their first-ever World Cup. Their remarkable rise began with a run to the 2024 AFC Asian Cup final before they carried that momentum into qualifying. Head coach Jamal Sellami has built a disciplined side capable of frustrating stronger opponents, while Mousa Al-Taamari provides the attacking spark. Jordan scored a national-record 32 goals during qualifying and proved difficult to beat away from home.

While expectations remain modest, Jordan have already exceeded previous national achievements simply by reaching the finals. Jordan's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Yazeed Abulaila, Mohammad Abu Hashish, Abdallah Nasib, Husam Abu Dahab, Yazan Al Arab, Amer Jamous, Mohammad Abu Zrayq, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan, Musa Al Taamari, Odeh Al Fakhouri, Nour Bani Attiah, Mahmoud Al Mardi, Rajaei Ayed, Ibrahim Sadeh, Mo Abualnadi, Salim Obaid, Mohammad Taha, Saed Al Rosan, Mohannad Abu Taha, Nizar Al Rashdan, Abdallah Al Fakhouri, Ihsan Haddad, Ali Azaizeh, Mohammad Al Dawoud, Anas Badawi. FIFA WC 2026 Group J: Players to watch out for Argentina — Lionel Messi

Even at 39, Messi remains the focal point of Argentina's attack. The captain enters a record sixth World Cup appearance after scoring eight goals in qualifying and continues to be the player opponents fear most. Having completed football's greatest prize collection in 2022, he now has the opportunity to achieve something even Diego Maradona never managed — defend a World Cup title. Algeria — Riyad Mahrez The Algeria captain remains the team's creative heartbeat. While age has reduced some of his explosiveness, his vision, technical quality and leadership remain vital. Mahrez's experience could prove decisive in what is expected to be a tightly contested battle for second place.

Austria — Konrad Laimer One of Europe's most complete midfielders, Laimer embodies Austria's pressing identity. His versatility, work rate and tactical intelligence allow him to influence matches in multiple positions and make him one of Austria's most important players. Jordan — Mousa Al-Taamari Jordan's biggest star and most accomplished player in European football, the Rennes winger combines pace, dribbling ability and creativity, and much of Jordan's attacking threat will flow through him during their historic World Cup debut. FIFA WC 2026 Group J: Final standings prediction Group J final standings (Predicted) Argentina

Austria

Algeria

Jordan Argentina possess too much quality, experience and tournament pedigree not to top the group. The battle for second should be one of the closest in the tournament, with Austria's pressing system and greater squad depth giving them a slight edge over Algeria. Jordan will be competitive but may find the step up in quality difficult against three experienced opponents.