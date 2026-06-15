Fifa World Cup 2026 faces new controversy as referee gesture sparks outrage

The Fifa World Cup 2026 found itself at the centre of yet another controversy, this time involving one of its match officials.

Referee Shaun Evans has come under scrutiny after anti-discrimination campaigners accused him of making a hand gesture associated with white supremacist groups during Germany's World Cup match against Curacao in Houston on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the television broadcast cut to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room during the match. Critics alleged that Evans appeared to make an upside-down 'OK' hand sign, a symbol that has been linked to far-right and white nationalist movements in recent years.

The allegations have sparked calls for Fifa to remove the official from the tournament's officiating panel. A split-second image ignites a storm What might otherwise have been an unremarkable television shot quickly became one of the most discussed moments in the first week of tournament. Screenshots and video clips of the VAR room circulated on social media, with observers pointing to what they claimed was an upside-down 'OK' sign made by Evans while the cameras were focused on match officials. The symbol has generated controversy internationally over the past decade. According to reports, the same gesture was displayed by Brenton Tarrant during a court appearance in 2019 following the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.

The BBC has also included the upside-down 'OK' sign among recognised hate symbols in its reporting on extremist movements. Anti-discrimination group demands action The strongest response came from Fare Network, an organisation that campaigns against discrimination in football. In a sharply worded statement, the group urged Fifa to take immediate action against the official. "Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘White power’ symbol in global far-right circles. "Why is a VAR supervisor is using this symbol at a global football event at the very moment he knows the cameras are on him? It can only be that he is intentionally transmitting a far-right neo-nazi symbol," it added.

Fare Network argued that football's global audience should not be exposed to any display that could be interpreted as promoting extremist ideologies. “We note that in the two subsequent games it appears TV directors have stopped introducing the VAR panel to the TV audience. A global television audience should not be subjected to extremist far right individuals using neo-Nazi symbols as they prepare to watch a match. Clearly this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup." Fifa silent as questions mount Fifa had not issued any public response to the allegations at the time of writing.