FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 action continues on Sunday, June 21, with four matches across Groups E, F and H.

Four-time champions Germany headline the day's schedule with a clash against Ivory Coast, while Ecuador take on Curaçao in the second Group E fixture. In Group F, Tunisia face Japan before Spain meet Saudi Arabia in the final game of the day.

With the group stage gathering momentum, several sides will be aiming to strengthen their qualification chances with another positive result.

Germany look to build on winning start

Germany head into their Group E clash against Ivory Coast after beginning their campaign with an emphatic 7-1 victory over Curaçao. Julian Nagelsmann is expected to retain the core of the side that impressed in the opener, with Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz leading the attack. Germany had suffered a setback before the tournament when young midfielder Lennart Karl withdrew through injury and was replaced by Assan Ouédraogo.

ALSO READ: Morocco to Cape Verde: Africa's strong start reshaping the WC narrative Ivory Coast, meanwhile, also started with a victory after edging Ecuador and will fancy their chances of causing problems for the four-time champions. However, the Elephants have been dealt a blow, with forward Elye Wahi unavailable for the match after being denied entry into Canada. Rising winger Yan Diomande remains one of their biggest attacking threats. Ecuador and Curaçao seek first points The second Group E fixture sees Ecuador take on World Cup debutants Curaçao. Ecuador will be eager to bounce back after suffering defeat to Ivory Coast in their opening game and are expected to rely heavily on Moisés Caicedo and Piero Hincapié as they chase their first points of the tournament.

Curaçao, meanwhile, are also searching for a response after conceding seven goals against Germany in their opening match. The Caribbean nation will hope to tighten up defensively and make a stronger impression in their second-ever World Cup outing. Japan eye first win as Tunisia begin new era under Renard Japan and Tunisia meet in Group F in what will be the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history. The Samurai Blue produced an impressive 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their opener and will once again look to the likes of Takefusa Kubo, Kaoru Mitoma and Daichi Kamada for inspiration.

Tunisia, meanwhile, are attempting to recover from a 5-1 defeat to Sweden and have responded by appointing experienced French coach Hervé Renard in place of Sabri Lamouchi. The North Africans know another defeat would leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. Spain seek sharper edge against resilient Saudi Arabia Spain head into their Group H encounter against Saudi Arabia under pressure after being held to a goalless draw by World Cup debutants Cabo Verde. Goalkeeper David Raya has urged La Roja to be more clinical, while coach Luis de la Fuente could hand bigger roles to Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams as Spain search for their first win. However, Yamal has admitted he is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes after recently returning from injury.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their opening match and will take confidence from that performance. Coach Georgios Donis is expected to stick with the same line-up as the Green Falcons aim to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage. FIFA World Cup 2026: June 21 schedule Date Match Group Time (IST) Venue 21 June 2026 Germany vs Ivory Coast Group E 1:30 AM Toronto Stadium, Canada 21 June 2026 Ecuador vs Curaçao Group E 5:30 AM Kansas City Stadium, USA 21 June 2026 Tunisia vs Japan Group F 9:30 AM Monterrey Stadium, Mexico 21 June 2026 Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H 9:30 PM Atlanta Stadium, USA

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 21 matches live streaming and telecast details Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21? Germany and Ivory Coast will kick-start the June 21 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 1:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21? Ecuador will take on Curaçao in the second match of the day from 5:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21?

Tunisia and Japan will square off in the third game of the day at 9:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21? Spain and Saudi Arabia will face each other in the final match of the day in Group H at 9:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 matches in India? The broadcast of the June 21 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for fans in India.