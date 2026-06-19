FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage enters a crucial phase on June 20 as teams take the field for their second matches, with qualification scenarios beginning to take shape. Several nations have the chance to secure an early place in the Round of 32, while others face must-win encounters after disappointing starts.

Heavyweights Brazil and the Netherlands will be under pressure to deliver, while the USA, Australia, Morocco and Sweden look to build on positive opening-round results in a packed day of action.

USA vs Australia

The United States and Australia meet in a pivotal Group D clash at FIFA World Cup 2026, with both sides aiming to build on winning starts and move closer to the Round of 32. The USMNT impressed in a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, while Australia secured a disciplined 2-0 win against Türkiye.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will monitor captain Christian Pulisic's fitness after a minor calf issue, though he is expected to feature alongside in-form striker Folarin Balogun. Australia, meanwhile, will once again rely on the pace and creativity of rising star Nestory Irankunda, while goalkeeper Patrick Beach arrives full of confidence after an eight-save clean sheet in the opener. The winner could take a major step toward qualification. Scotland vs Morocco Morocco and Scotland are set for a crucial Group C showdown at Boston Stadium in Foxborough as both sides look to strengthen their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification hopes. Scotland sit atop the group after a narrow 1-0 win over Haiti, though their performance was far from convincing and they created few clear-cut chances.

ALSO READ: South Africa keeps World Cup hopes alive with 1-1 draw against Czechia Morocco, meanwhile, impressed in a 1-1 draw against Brazil and arguably looked the stronger side, with Ismael Saibari scoring and the Atlas Lions producing an encouraging display. Steve Clarke's Scotland are expected to remain largely unchanged, while Morocco will once again rely on the influential duo of Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz down the right flank. Brazil vs Haiti Brazil head into their second Group C match against Haiti seeking their first win of FIFA World Cup 2026 after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Morocco. Carlo Ancelotti's side remain among the tournament favourites but know a victory is essential to strengthen their qualification hopes before facing Scotland.

Brazil have dominated previous meetings with Haiti, winning all three encounters and scoring 17 goals across those matches. Haiti, meanwhile, showed promise despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland and will look to build on that performance. However, another loss could end their hopes of progressing, making this a must-win encounter for both teams. Turkey vs Paraguay Türkiye and Paraguay face a crucial Group D clash at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara as both teams look to revive their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns. With the USA and Australia currently leading the group, defeat could severely damage either side's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Türkiye arrived at the tournament in strong form after ending a long World Cup absence and building an eight-match unbeaten run, but suffered a disappointing defeat to Australia in their opener. Paraguay, meanwhile, returned to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years but were beaten 4-1 by hosts USA and now desperately need points. Netherlands vs Sweden Netherlands and Sweden meet in a pivotal Group F encounter at Houston's NRG Stadium, with both sides targeting a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds. The Dutch were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Japan in their opener and will be eager to secure their first win of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 matches Group Match Time (IST) Group D USA vs Australia 00:30:00 Group C Scotland vs Morocco 03:30:00 Group C Brazil vs Haiti 06:00:00 Group D Türkiye vs Paraguay 08:30:00 Group F Netherlands vs Sweden 22:30:00 Sweden, meanwhile, made a stunning start by thrashing Tunisia 5-1 and currently sit atop the group standings. A victory would guarantee the Scandinavians a place in the Round of 32, while the Netherlands know three points could significantly boost their qualification hopes heading into their final group-stage fixture. FIFA World Cup 2026: June 20 matches live streaming and telecast details Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 20?

USA and Australia will kick-start the June 20 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 12:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 20? Scotland and Morocco will play in the second match of the day from 3:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 20? Brazil will play their 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 game against Haiti in the third game of the day at 6 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 20?

Turkey will play their 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 game against Paraguay in the third game of the day at 8:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fifth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 20? Netherlands and Sweden will play in the fifth match of the day from 10:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 matches in India? The broadcast of the June 20 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for fans in India.