FIFA World Cup 2026 June 28 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The final round of group-stage fixtures continues with another blockbuster day at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Groups J, K and L conclude their campaigns.

While qualification scenarios dominate the narrative, the spotlight inevitably falls on two icons of the modern game. Cristiano Ronaldo returns with Portugal knowing victory would guarantee first place in Group K, while Lionel Messi's Argentina aim to finish an impressive group-stage campaign on a high against Jordan.

Alongside the superstar storylines, England, Croatia, Colombia and Ghana all have plenty at stake as the race for automatic qualification and the best third-placed positions reaches its climax.

Group L: England eye top spot as Ghana and Croatia battle for survival England have already put themselves in a commanding position after victories over Croatia and Panama and need only avoid defeat to confirm first place in Group L. Thomas Tuchel's side has looked increasingly settled with every outing, combining defensive discipline with attacking efficiency. Rotation could become a consideration, but England will still want to carry momentum into the Round of 32. Panama, meanwhile, remain mathematically alive but require a major upset against the Three Lions while hoping other results go their way to keep their World Cup dream alive.

The other Group L fixture between Croatia and Ghana promises to be one of the day's most competitive encounters. FIFA World Cup 2026: June 28 fixtures (IST) Time (IST) Group Fixture 02:30:00 Group L Panama vs England 02:30:00 Group L Croatia vs Ghana 05:00:00 Group K Colombia vs Portugal 05:00:00 Group K DR Congo vs Uzbekistan 07:30:00 Group J Algeria vs Austria 07:30:00 Group J Jordan vs Argentina Croatia's experienced core knows only a victory guarantees any realistic chance of progressing, while Ghana will be equally motivated knowing three points could secure automatic qualification or, at worst, place them in a strong position among the best third-placed teams.

Group L scenarios England: Win or draw secures first place. Croatia: Must win to maximise qualification chances. Ghana: Victory likely secures Round of 32 qualification. Panama: Need a shock win over England and favourable results elsewhere. Group K: Ronaldo leads Portugal as Colombia chase knockout place Group K features arguably the headline fixture of the day as Portugal meet Colombia. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead Portugal in what could be one of his final World Cup campaigns. Despite advancing into the tournament's latter stages numerous times during his career, the 41-year-old remains determined to add a second World Cup knockout appearance under this generation of Portuguese talent.

Portugal have looked balanced throughout the group stage, with Ronaldo providing leadership alongside an energetic supporting cast. A victory would ensure they finish top of Group K and potentially earn a more favourable Round of 32 draw. Colombia, however, remain firmly in contention themselves. They know taking points off Portugal could dramatically improve their qualification prospects and perhaps even send them through automatically. In the group's other fixture, DR Congo face Uzbekistan in what is effectively an elimination battle. ALSO READ: Road to Round of 32: How teams from 12 groups reached Fifa WC knockouts Both nations still have realistic hopes of reaching the knockout rounds, making this one of the highest-pressure matches of the day.

Group K scenarios Portugal: Win guarantees first place. Colombia: Draw or win could secure qualification depending on goal difference. Uzbekistan: Victory keeps qualification hopes alive. DR Congo: Must win and improve goal difference. Group J: Messi's Argentina target perfect finish Lionel Messi returns to centre stage as Argentina conclude their group campaign against Jordan. The reigning world champions have already demonstrated why many consider them among the tournament favourites, with Messi once again leading from the front. Another strong display would allow Argentina to carry confidence into the knockout rounds while potentially giving Lionel Scaloni the opportunity to rotate key players.

Jordan, meanwhile, still have plenty to play for. Depending on the group's standings, even a draw against Argentina could prove enough to keep qualification hopes alive through the best third-placed route. The other Group J contest sees Algeria take on Austria in a direct battle with enormous implications. Both teams understand that victory offers the clearest route into the Round of 32, while defeat would almost certainly end their campaigns. Group J scenarios Argentina: Already favourites to top the group; a win guarantees first place. Jordan: Need a positive result and favourable outcomes elsewhere. Austria: Victory keeps qualification hopes firmly in their own hands.

Algeria: Must win to maximise chances of progressing. Two legends, one more group-stage chapter Beyond the qualification mathematics, Saturday offers another opportunity to witness football's defining rivalry of the past two decades. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to headline world football deep into their careers, with both carrying the hopes of their nations into the knockout rounds. Whether this proves to be their final World Cup group-stage appearance remains unknown, but both icons will once again take centre stage as another chapter of football history unfolds. FIFA World Cup 2026: June 28 matches live streaming and telecast details Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 28?

Panama will take on England in the opening match of the day at 2:30 am IST in the decisive Group L clash. Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 28? Croatia will face Ghana in the other Group L fixture, also scheduled to kick off at 2:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 28? Colombia will lock horns with Portugal in a crucial Group K encounter beginning at 5:00 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 28?

DR Congo will take on Uzbekistan in the other Group K fixture, also starting at 5:00 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fifth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 28? Algeria will meet Austria in a vital Group J clash scheduled for 7:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the sixth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 28? Jordan will face Argentina in the other Group J fixture, also kicking off at 7:30 am IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 28 matches in India?