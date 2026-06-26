FIFA World Cup 2026 June 27 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The race for the Round of 32 enters a decisive phase on June 27 as Groups G, H and I conclude their league-stage campaigns at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While France and Norway have already secured qualification from Group I, the battle for top spot and the remaining knockout scenarios remain alive.

Group H promises one of the biggest showdowns of the group stage as Spain face Uruguay, while Group G remains completely open with Egypt, Iran and Belgium all still capable of progressing. Every goal could prove decisive as teams fight for direct qualification and valuable third-place positions.

Group I: Who will take top spot? France and Norway have already booked their places in the Round of 32 after winning their opening two matches, but first place in the group remains undecided. France need only a draw against Norway to finish as group winners, while the Norwegians must win to leapfrog Didier Deschamps' side. The second fixture carries huge significance for Senegal and Iraq despite both sitting outside the automatic qualification spots. Victory is essential for either side to keep realistic hopes alive of advancing as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. A defeat would almost certainly end their World Cup journey, while even a draw may not be enough given the competition among third-placed teams.

Key match: Norway vs France Group H: Spain and Uruguay headline a winner-takes-control showdown Group H remains one of the most unpredictable groups heading into the final round. Spain lead the standings after collecting four points and know that avoiding defeat against Uruguay should be enough to secure qualification. Uruguay, meanwhile, remain firmly in contention after their entertaining draw with Cape Verde. Marcelo Bielsa's side need a victory to guarantee progression without relying on other results. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have made it to the Round of 32? The other fixture sees tournament debutants Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia in what is effectively another knockout match. Cape Verde have impressed throughout the tournament and can still qualify with a victory. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, require all three points to stand any chance of extending their World Cup campaign.

Key match: Uruguay vs Spain Group G: Three teams chasing two qualification spots Group G enters its final day with everything still to play for. Egypt currently occupy top spot after taking four points from their opening two matches and require only a draw against Iran to secure qualification. Iran know victory guarantees progression, while a draw could also be enough depending on the outcome of Belgium's match. Belgium remain alive despite an inconsistent campaign. The Red Devils must defeat New Zealand and hope Egypt avoid defeat against Iran to improve their chances of finishing in the top two or securing a strong third-place finish.

New Zealand are the outsiders but still have a mathematical chance. Only a victory over Belgium, combined with favourable results elsewhere, will keep their World Cup dream alive. Key match: Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 June 27 fixtures (IST) Time (IST) Group Fixture 00:30:00 Group I Norway vs France 00:30:00 Group I Senegal vs Iraq 05:30:00 Group H Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia 05:30:00 Group H Uruguay vs Spain 08:30:00 Group G New Zealand vs Belgium 08:30:00 Group G Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026: June 27 matches live streaming and telecast details

Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 27? Norway will take on France in the opening match of the day at 12:30 am IST in the decisive Group I clash. Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 27? Senegal will face Iraq in the other Group I fixture, also scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 27? Cape Verde will lock horns with Saudi Arabia in a crucial Group H encounter beginning at 5:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 27? Uruguay will take on Spain in the other Group H fixture, also starting at 5:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fifth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 27? New Zealand will meet Belgium in a vital Group G clash scheduled for 8:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the sixth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 27? Egypt will face Iran in the other Group G fixture, also kicking off at 8:30 am IST.