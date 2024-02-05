FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule, venues, groups, final and semifinal dates

The governing body of football, FIFA, announced the schedule of the 2026 Football World Cup, which is jointly hosted by Canada, the US and Mexico, on Monday morning. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on June 11, 2026 in Mexico and conclude on July 19 in US. Mexico's Azteca Stadium will host the opening fixture of FIFA World Cup 2026 while New Jersey's Metlife Stadium to host FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

With FIFA World Cup 2026 will see 48 team vying for the trophy, a total of 104 matches will be played throughout the competition.

Venues of FIFA World Cup 2026



United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Gillette Stadium (Massachusetts), At&T Arena (Dallas), NRG Stadium (Houston), Arrowhead Stadium (Missouri), Los Angeles Stadium (Los Angeles), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle), Levi’s Stadium (San Jose).

Mexico

Akron Stadium (Guadalajara), Estadio Azteca (Mexico City), Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe)

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver), BMO Field (Toronto)

How 2026 FIFA World Cup is different from 2024 World Cup hosted by Qatar?

In the 20th edition of 2026 FIFA World Cup, 16 more team will participate instead of 32 in Qatar 2022.

How many Football World Cup matches is Canada hosting?

Canada will host 13 World Cup matches.

VANCOUVER: 7 games -- 2 group stage (June 18, June 24), 1 Round of 32 1 Round of 16

TORONTO: 6 games, 1 Round of 32



