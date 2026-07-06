'I leave with a clear conscience': Ronaldo confirms last World Cup rumours

For more than two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has defined an era of international football. He has broken records, lifted trophies, silenced critics and carried the weight of a nation's expectations across six FIFA World Cups.

Now, on the eve of Portugal's Round of 16 showdown against Spain, the 41-year-old finally said the words the footballing world had long expected to hear.

"This will be my last World Cup. God willing tomorrow isn't my last game." It was a simple statement, but one that carried enormous weight.

The announcement officially marks the beginning of the end for arguably the greatest international career football has ever seen. If Portugal's campaign ends against Spain, Ronaldo's World Cup journey, one that began in Germany in 2006 and has stretched across 20 years, will come to a close.

ALSO READ: Did FIFA reverse Balogun's ban at Trump's request? What the rules say And while retirement from football may still be some distance away, Ronaldo made it clear that this is his final appearance on football's grandest stage. A career that transcended generations Few players have managed to stay relevant across multiple footballing generations. Ronaldo has done exactly that. When he made his Portugal debut against Kazakhstan in 2003, he came on as a substitute for Luís Figo in front of just 8,000 spectators in Chaves. More than two decades later, he finds himself preparing to face Spain in front of nearly 80,000 supporters in Arlington, Texas.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters In between came 232 international appearances, 146 goals, a European Championship title, a UEFA Nations League triumph, countless individual records and now six World Cup appearances, more than any outfield player in history. This tournament has added another remarkable milestone. Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score in six different World Cups when he found the net against Uzbekistan during the group stage. He later added two more goals, including his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout match—a penalty against Croatia in Portugal's Round of 32 victory. Even at 41, he remains among the tournament's leading scorers.

"I've scored three goals at this World Cup. I'm not doing too badly, right?" he joked. 'I've given everything to football' If there was one message Ronaldo wanted to leave behind, it was that he has absolutely no regrets. The World Cup remains the only major trophy missing from one of football's most decorated careers, but Ronaldo insisted that winning, or failing to win, it would not change how he views his legacy. "Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience—not 100%, but 1,000% because I've given everything to football." He repeatedly stressed that his motivation has never been about chasing validation. "I'm not lacking anything in life."

"I'm not going to be more Cristiano because I win the World Cup or less Cristiano if I don't." Instead, he described football as something driven purely by passion. "I play football because I love it. It's about enjoying it as much as possible." That passion, he explained, is what has kept him going long after many expected him to step away from the game. Still fighting, still smiling For much of the past decade, discussions around Ronaldo have increasingly revolved around his age, his role within Portugal and when he should finally retire. Those questions have only intensified during this World Cup.

Yet rather than appear frustrated, Ronaldo seemed remarkably relaxed throughout Sunday's press conference, responding with humour as much as conviction. At one stage, after being asked yet again whether this was his final World Cup, he smiled. "You guys don't want me to come again, huh?" When another reporter asked about the toughest aspect of continuing at 41 years of age, Ronaldo delivered one of the funniest lines of the afternoon. "The most difficult thing is talking to you all, especially the ones who don't like me." The room burst into laughter. It was vintage Ronaldo: confident, playful and completely aware of the scrutiny that has followed him for over two decades.

Answering his critics one final time If humour was one side of Ronaldo's personality, defiance remained the other. The Portuguese captain has never hidden his frustration at constant criticism, particularly regarding his place in the national team. Former France striker Thierry Henry had recently questioned whether Ronaldo was becoming too focused on scoring rather than helping Portugal as a collective. Asked about the criticism surrounding him, Ronaldo responded bluntly. "For 23 years you've been trying to kill me." Then, after pausing for effect, he added: "You've already realized it's not worth it." Rather than appearing bitter, Ronaldo claimed the criticism has actually strengthened him as a footballer and as a person.

"It's from the biggest criticisms that we grow the most as people. I thank you journalists for that because I've grown even more." He also made it clear whose opinions truly matter. "The people of Portugal are always on my side. All the rest is garbage and counts for nothing." ALSO READ: Cape Verde's World Cup breakthrough could redefine its football landscape It was perhaps the strongest reminder yet that, even after 20 years of global fame, Ronaldo continues to thrive on proving doubters wrong. Advice for football's next generation One of the more thoughtful moments of the press conference came when Ronaldo was asked about Spain sensation Lamine Yamal.

The 18-year-old enters the Round of 16 clash as one of the breakout stars of the tournament. Rather than seeing another superstar as competition, Ronaldo offered perspective drawn from his own experiences. "He's a player with a big future." He also warned that with talent inevitably comes criticism. "There's constructive criticism, and there's criticism meant to kill you. If you listen to criticism, you're lost." It was advice forged through experience. Few footballers have spent longer under the microscope than Ronaldo. A World Cup unlike any other Despite acknowledging that this is his final World Cup, Ronaldo admitted this tournament has become one of the most meaningful experiences of his career.

Surprisingly, he said it has little to do with football itself. Instead, it has been the people, the atmosphere and the passion surrounding the competition that have stayed with him. Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters "This is the World Cup I'll remember the most. It's even more this time. I don't know why." he said. Emotionally, it's been the best." he added. He described it as a tournament he has simply enjoyed living through. One last opportunity Everything now comes down to Monday. Portugal's clash with Spain is more than a heavyweight Round of 16 encounter. It could be the final World Cup match of Cristiano Ronaldo's career. Victory would extend the story a little longer.