Adil Rami blasts Lamine Yamal over Ronaldo handshake, parties, and bling

Lamine Yamal has swiftly become a global football sensation, earning admiration for his electrifying displays for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. The teenage prodigy was instrumental in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph and followed it up with an exceptional season at club level, where he helped Barcelona secure a domestic treble.

In the 2024-25 campaign, the 18-year-old featured in 55 official matches for the Blaugrana, scoring 18 goals and delivering 25 assists across all competitions. With such impressive numbers and silverware to his name, Yamal is already being considered a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d'Or.

Adil Rami’s Controversial Comments

Despite widespread praise, Yamal hasn’t escaped criticism. Former French international and 2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami launched into a furious tirade aimed at the young forward. In comments made during an appearance on Instant Foot, Rami not only criticized Yamal’s personality but also went so far as to insult his mother, a move that drew widespread condemnation. ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir, Amorim discuss team vs player adaptation in Manchester "It's been two months, and as a person, I can't stand him anymore," Rami said. "Football-wise, he's brilliant. He'll win Ballon d'Ors, Champions Leagues, and whatever else. But as a person, I’ve had enough. I’m being honest, I'm not here to please Barcelona fans or anyone else."

Frustration Triggered by Ronaldo Interaction Rami pointed to a specific incident that triggered his disdain for Yamal, his interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo. The teenager was seen shaking hands with the Portuguese star during the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal, a moment that didn’t sit well with Rami. "What really set me off was how he greeted Ronaldo. Then he posted videos talking about him, those rubbed me the wrong way," Rami said. Criticism of Lifestyle and Image Rami’s criticism went beyond football. He attacked Yamal’s fashion choices, nightlife, and rumored relationships, implying that the young player is adopting a flashy, overly Americanized lifestyle that doesn't align with football tradition.