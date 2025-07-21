Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Gautam Gambhir, Amorim discuss team vs player adaptation in Manchester

Gautam Gambhir, Amorim discuss team vs player adaptation in Manchester

The situation Gambhir and Amorim find themselves in is quite similar, having lost more games than they have won in the last 10 ties.

Gautam Gambhir and Ruben Amorim

Gautam Gambhir and Ruben Amorim

Press Trust of India Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Does a player adjust to the team or a team adjusts to the player was the topic of discussion between Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim when their respective sides gathered at Red Devils' training headquarters at the Carrington.

The situation Gambhir and Amorim find themselves in is quite similar. In the last 10 games that United have played under Amorim's stewardship, they had lost six games, while under Gambhir, India have lost eight out of their last 11 Tests.

While the meeting didn't happen at the Old Trafford but the main protagonists of 'Theatre of Dreams' were all present to welcome the Indian squad at a sponsor's event with jerseys being exchanged.

 

"It was a nice interaction about what his (Amorim's) ideology is towards team sport and what my ideology is towards team sport. The basic foundation of team sport is very similar, where I feel, it is the player that adapts to what the team needs rather than team that adapts to a certain individual, the culture which we want to build," Gambhir, who like Amorim is under pressure, told BCCI.TV.

Kuldeep Yadav, a football freak and a die-hard Barcelona fan who also follows Manchester United, spoke about Amorim's tactics.

Also Read

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in Barcelona to finalize loan move from Manchester United

Manchester United and Team India

Crossover at Old Trafford: When Cricket and Football united in Manchester

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford agree £70mn deal for winger Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United

Matheus Cunha

Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

Manchester United

Why Manchester United are struggling to sign players this transfer window?

"I was looking forward to talking to Ruben Amorim. I have followed him since Sporting (Lisbon). I asked him a bit about tactic, whether he would stick to 3-4-3 this season and a chance to chat with Casemiro about how I admire him as a player," Kuldeep said.

He later took to 'X' and posted his photo with Amorim. "Sharing football knowledge with the man who's redefining the game."  Former England batter Kevin Pietersen didn't mind pulling Kuldeep's leg with a reply: "Very very very poor team" to which the wrist spinner wittily replied, "Very very good human being just like you."  India skipper Shubman Gill and United skipper Bruno Fernandes also exchanged pleasantries while Harry Maguire was seen joking with Mohammed Siraj.

"Very exciting to meet top athletes of the world from another sport, get to know stories, mindset. When you step onto the field, more than what people expect from you, it is about you being able to enjoy your game," Gill said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Germany Euros 2025

Women's Euros 2025: Germany running out of defenders to face Spain

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals with historic milestone

Manolo Marquez, Manolo, Marquez

Manolo Marquez to continue with FC Goa after stepping down as India coach

Inter Kashi

Inter Kashi crowned I-League champions; CAS rejects AIFF appeal decision

RoundGlass Punjab FC

Indian Super League: Punjab FC extend Leon Augustine's contract until 2027

Topics : Manchester United India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon