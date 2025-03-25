AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: India vs Bangladesh live time, streaming today

The Indian national football team will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on Tuesday (March 25) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. India go into the match on the back of an emphatic 3-0 win over Maldives in their first international fixture of the year. However, India will be wary of the neighbour’s potential, especially with English Premier League (EPL) player Hamza Choudhury—currently on loan at Sheffield United from Leicester City—part of the Bangladesh squad. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS playing 11; Gill and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL Bangladesh have been familiar yet tricky opponents for India, and historically, encounters between the two sides have rarely been straightforward.

India, though, are currently ranked much higher in the FIFA rankings—126th, compared to Bangladesh’s 185th.

AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying round format

India are placed in Group C of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying third round along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore, and only the top team after six home and away matches qualifies for the continental showpiece.

With the margin for error in each match very low, Marquez labelled the qualifiers as 'six finals'.

"The first game is always important. It's a short competition, only the top team qualifies for the tournament," said the Spaniard.

"There are six games and we need to finish first. We want to get the maximum points possible to qualify for Saudi Arabia (2027 AFC Asian Cup host country).

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in football

The last match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2021 SAFF Championships in Maldives with Chhetri scoring India's goal. Chhetri had also scored India's both goals in the 2-0 win over their eastern neighbours in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round match.

Total Matches played: 28

India won: 14

Bangladesh won: 4

Drawn: 10

Recent Form (All Competitions, excluding Friendlies):

India: L, D, L, D, L

Bangladesh: L, L, L, L, D

India vs Bangladesh football starting 11 prediction

India starting 11 and formation(4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith; Rahul Bheke, Valpuia, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte, Ayush Chhetri; Farukh Choudhary, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri.

Bangladesh starting 11 and formation (4-3-3): Mitul Marma; Saad Uddin, Shakil Hossain, Topu Barman, Isa Faysal; Hamza Choudhury, Mohammad Ridoy, Jamal Bhuyan; Al-Amin, Rakib Hossain, Shahriar Emon.

India Team news

India are coming into the match with an inspirational win, team's first this year, against lower-ranked Maldives on March 19. This win also marked the first win under the charge of Manolo Marquez. The win was also significant as the talismanic Sunil Chhetri led the team with a superb goal in his international return, his 95th in India Jersey.

India coach not worried about Bangladesh's big player

India head coach Marquez is not unduly worried about Hamza and said his side will win on Tuesday if they play according to his plan.

"Hamza, obviously, is a good player who was playing in Premier League. It's good for not just Bangladesh but Asian football that such players are playing for national team. His teammates will be very motivated to play with him," Marquez said at the pre-match press conference.

"We always expect the best version of our opponents. Our approach to every game is similar, whoever the opponents are -- Maldives, Bangladesh, Hong Kong or Singapore. You need to know the good and bad about them. But we can't change our style of play. We know if we play a good game, we will win tomorrow," said Marquez.

Why today's match is important for India for 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification?

India's match vs Bangladesh holds importance for Men In Blue as any slip-up could be disastrous in their bid to make it to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The team could have made it to the main tournament in the second round qualifying campaign last year but failed to do so after losing two crucial matches that led to the sacking of then head coach Igor Stimac.

How Chhetri's presence important for India?

Commenting on Chhetri finding the target on his international return, Marquez said, "Sunil is a legend in Indian football and the top-scorer of the season. We had problems scoring in my first few games, but not in creating chances though. I think he's a great addition for us.

"Bangladesh have very good players. They've had the same coach (Javier Cabrera) for the last three years with the same philosophy. Most of the players are the same since they played against Maldives last November. Continuity is important.

Key India defender Sandesh Jhingan, who accompanied Marquez at the press conference, said, "We're always expecting him (Chhetri) to score goals. He's got 95 of them. We're happy to have him back. With the quality he has, he's a threat to every team, not just Bangladesh.

"One thing we know is that whenever India play Bangladesh, we expect a match full of high intensity, passion and adrenaline, be it in football or any sport. We're focussed on getting our result. If you're well prepared, you can beat any team, and if not, any team can beat you. We go into every game with a positive attitude," the 31-year-old said.

Bangladesh team news

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera, a Spaniard like Marquez, said, "It's going to be an exciting game. We are very motivated. The team has been training and working hard for 24 days already.

"We are confident, stronger than ever, and expect a tight game. Hopefully, we will make things very difficult for India.

Bangladesh captain and midfielder Jamal Bhuyan, who formerly played for Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League, said, "It feels good to be back in India. I have good memories here, so, of course, I'm excited for tomorrow's match. We know it's going to be hard, but we'll give our best."

Squads

Bangladesh football squad: Mitul Marma, Sujan Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Shraban, Shakil Ahad, Rahmat Mia, Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Sadiq Saim, Esha Faisal, Shakil Hossain, Chandan Roy, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Sohel Rana, Mohammad Hridoy, Mojibur Rahman Jony, Syed Shah Kazem Kirmani, Sheikh Morsalin, Jamal Bhuiyan, Hamza Choudhury, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Mohammad Ibrahim, Shahriar Emon, Al Amin, Rakib Hossain.

India football squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Macarton Louis Jackson.

