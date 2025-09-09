AFG vs HK LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Iqbal gets Zadran cheaply; AFG lose 2nd wicket

The Asia Cup 2025 T20 tournament kicks off with a Group B opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. The clash marks the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling edition of the continental tournament. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first against Hong Kong tonight.

Afghanistan come into this game with strong momentum, having impressed in the recently concluded T20 tri-series against Pakistan and UAE. Although they narrowly missed out on the title, their overall performance has positioned them as the favourites for the opening match.

Hong Kong, however, will not be pushovers. Making their fifth appearance in the Asia Cup, the side secured qualification after a solid win over Nepal in the qualifiers. They will be eager to make a mark early in the competition.

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong playing 11 Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Hong Kong playing 11: Zeeshan Ali(w), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan The two sides have met five times in T20Is, with Afghanistan winning three and Hong Kong taking two. With a relatively balanced head-to-head record and plenty of recent match practice, fans can expect a competitive and closely fought contest to launch Asia Cup 2025.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.