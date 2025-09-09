AFG vs HK LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan win the toss, elect to bat first
New Delhi
The Asia Cup 2025 T20 tournament kicks off with a Group B opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. The clash marks the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling edition of the continental tournament. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first against Hong Kong tonight.
Afghanistan come into this game with strong momentum, having impressed in the recently concluded T20 tri-series against Pakistan and UAE. Although they narrowly missed out on the title, their overall performance has positioned them as the favourites for the opening match.
Hong Kong, however, will not be pushovers. Making their fifth appearance in the Asia Cup, the side secured qualification after a solid win over Nepal in the qualifiers. They will be eager to make a mark early in the competition.
The two sides have met five times in T20Is, with Afghanistan winning three and Hong Kong taking two. With a relatively balanced head-to-head record and plenty of recent match practice, fans can expect a competitive and closely fought contest to launch Asia Cup 2025.
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong playing 11
Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Hong Kong playing 11: Zeeshan Ali(w), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
8:00 PM
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!
The players are on the ground as the first ball is about to bowled in Abu Dhabi.
7:50 PM
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball of the tournament as both sides look to start strongly tonight.
7:46 PM
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: AFG Playing 11
Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
7:31 PM
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Rashid Khan wins the toss!
7:16 PM
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss as the anticipation builds up for the first match of the tournament.
7:08 PM
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Hong Kong hoping for an upset!
Hong Kong, meanwhile, won’t be easy opponents. Set to feature in their fifth Asia Cup, they earned their spot with a convincing victory over Nepal in the qualifiers. Determined to make an impact, they’ll be keen to start the tournament on a strong note.
6:57 PM
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AFG confident ahead of first game!
Afghanistan enter the contest riding high on confidence after a solid showing in the recently concluded T20 tri-series involving Pakistan and UAE. Despite falling just short in the final, their consistent performances throughout the tournament make them the frontrunners for this opening clash.
6:45 PM
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin at 8 PM IST!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Asia Cup 2025 between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Rashid Khan and co. would be expecting to start the campaign by winning the first tie while Hong Kong would be wishing for an upset tonight. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
Cricket News Asia Cup Afghanistan cricket team
First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:43 PM IST