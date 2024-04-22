Home / Sports / Football News / Apple close to finalizing deal with FIFA over TV rights, says report

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
FIFA is close to an agreement with Apple to give the tech company worldwide television rights for a new, month-long World Cup-style tournament, the New York Times reported on Monday.
 
The tournament will be held in the United States for the first time next summer, the report said, adding that a deal could be announced as soon as this month.
 

The deal could be valued at around $1 billion, a quarter of the $4 billion FIFA had first estimated, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.
 
Soccer's global governing body and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

Topics :FIFAApple media

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

