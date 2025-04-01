Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League live match time, line-ups and streaming

The Premier League makes its return on Tuesday evening with an exciting all-London clash at the Emirates, as Arsenal face off against Fulham.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup early, Arsenal have not played since the international break in March. Meanwhile, Marco Silva's Fulham were in action over the weekend, but their hopes of lifting silverware this season were dashed by a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

Despite that setback, Fulham are having a solid season, sitting eighth in the Premier League, just three points behind Manchester City in fifth.

Arsenal have struggled in recent encounters against Fulham, with their last win over the Cottagers coming in early 2023. Fulham are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Gunners, including a 1-1 draw in December, where Bukayo Saka’s late potential winner was ruled out for offside after VAR review.

Mikel Arteta's side is a long way off the title race, but a victory on Tuesday would reduce the gap to leaders Liverpool to single digits. Arsenal last triumphed 1-0 over Chelsea in their most recent match.

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka has been sidelined since Christmas following hamstring surgery, and this match has been targeted as a possible comeback for the Arsenal winger.

Saka has accelerated his recovery during the international break, sharing his return to training on Instagram, and is expected to feature in some capacity on Tuesday.

Although Saka may be included in the matchday squad, Mikel Arteta is likely to stick with Mikel Merino up front, especially after his decisive goal in the win over Chelsea. Ethan Nwaneri is also in contention to start on the right wing.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain unavailable for selection, and Riccardo Calafiori is out due to another knee injury sustained during international duty.

Fulham team news

Reiss Nelson wouldn't have been able to play against his parent club on Tuesday, but the winger is ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Although Nelson is sidelined, former Arsenal players Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi are expected to start at the Emirates. Willian, who had a tough time during his stint in north London, is also in line to feature.

Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson are both unavailable, but Raul Jimenez is likely to make his return to Marco Silva's starting lineup.

Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League starting 11

Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Nwaneri, Merino, Martinelli.

Fulham starting 11 (probable): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Willian; Jimenez

Premier League: Arsenal vs Fulham live telecast and streaming details

When will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be played on April 1.

What time will the Arsenal vs Fulham match begin on April 1?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 2).

What will be the venue for the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Fulham?

Emirates Stadium, London will host the ARS vs FUL tie in the Premier League.

Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham be available in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Premier League tie between Arsenal and Fulham be available in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League tie between Arsenal and Fulham will be available on the JioHotstar app.